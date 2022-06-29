ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Ash, OH

Police search for man accused of abducting ex-girlfriend from her job in Blue Ash

By Brook Endale, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

The Blue Ash Police Department is searching for a 22-year-old man accused of abducting his ex-girlfriend.

Police said on June 19, officers responded to a 911 call from a woman saying her sister was abducted from her job located on Kenwood Road by a former boyfriend.

According to investigators, the victim was eventually released at an unknown location and walked to a relative’s house in Lockland.

Police are still searching for the suspect, Raymond Michael Minnifield III. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Minnifield’s last know address was in the 8600 block of Pippin Road.

Anyone with information on Minnifield's location is asked to call Detective Mark Niehaus at (513) 745-8429, or Crimestoppers at (513) 352-3040.

