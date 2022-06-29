ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Dead After Major Police Presence Reported at Kankakee Home

Cover picture for the articleThree men were found dead after a major police presence was reported Wednesday afternoon...

Authorities ID Three Men Found Dead In Kankakee Home

Authorities are revealing the names of all three men found shot to death in Kankakee. Officials say the discovery was made Wednesday in a home in the 600-block of West Merchant Street. The victims were identified as Kyle Washington-Haynes, Deontay Tyler, and Malcolm Murray. The incident is under investigation.
Police: Three men found dead in northern Illinois home

KANKAKEE, Ill. — Authorities were investigating after three men were found dead in a northern Illinois house, the city’s police chief mayor said Wednesday. At approximately 2 p.m., police responded to a call of a gunshot victim inside of a residence, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said. Patrol...
Chicago police are investigating after four people were injured in a shooting late Friday night in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 9:04 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Monroe. According to police, an unidentified male offender was walking when he drew a handgun and opened fire, striking several individuals. A 36-year-old…
2 Killed, 3 Wounded in Shooting in Chicago's Loop: Police

Five people were shot, two of them killed, in Chicago's Loop early Friday morning on the same block as a city firehouse. According to Chicago police, five men were leaving a business around 1:45 a.m. in the 400 block of South Wells when they got into an argument with someone.
Will County Coroner Report Four More Probable Drug Intoxication Deaths

This is the office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers on Thursday June 30th, 2022, reporting that this office has investigated 4 probable Drug Intoxication deaths from June 22- 29th 2022. These deaths occurred in Crete Township, Lockport, Bolingbrook and Custer Township, Illinois. The Will County Coroner’s Office is committed to making the public aware of the dangers of Illicit Drug usage.
19-year-old charged with attempted murder in West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in a shooting that critically wounded a man last May in the Lawndale neighborhood. Jamari Terry, 19, is accused of shooting a 29-year-old multiple times on May 26 in the 700 block of South Pulaski Road, police said. The 29-year-old was hospitalized and...
Pair charged in violent robberies at Belmont Red Line stop

CHICAGO - A man and woman were charged in a pair of attacks and robberies Wednesday morning at the CTA Belmont Red Line station on the North Side. Sean Harris, 24, and Eva Watts, 20, were accused pushing a 46-year-old man to the ground and beating him under the platform in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue around 4:30 a.m., Chicago police said.
3 people injured, one critically, in Princeton Park shooting early Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were wounded, one critically, in an early morning shooting in Princeton Park on Thursday.Chicago police said a male victim, 22, was exiting the rear entrance of a home in the 9400 block of S. Harvard Ave. shortly before 3 a.m. when an unknown offender began shooting toward him.The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper chest and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.A second victim, a 46-year-old man, and third victim, a 45-year-old woman, also received graze wounds inside the residence. They both refused medical attention, police said.A total of 45 rounds were reported in the area.No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.Area detectives are investigating the incident.
2 police officers injured after driver blows through red light, crashes into CPD squad car

CHICAGO - Two Chicago police officers were injured after their squad car was struck by a driver who ran a red light Wednesday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. A 31-year-old woman was driving southbound around 11:51 p.m. when she blew through a stop light and struck a Chicago police car on the passenger side in the 8700 block of South South Chicago Avenue, police said.
