ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

State health dept. announces 1st likely monkeypox case in Michigan

By Megan Viecelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ogaqb_0gQDSYXS00

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Wednesday evening that it identified the first probable monkeypox (MPV) case in the state.

MDHHS says its initial testing showed a presumptive positive result for the virus in someone who lives in Oakland County.

The person is isolating and is not a threat to the public.

The state health department says it is working with local health departments to notify any close contacts, but the risk of the virus to the general public still is low.

Since the beginning of the global outbreak, just more than 5,000 cases have been confirmed in 51 countries, including the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says there are 306 confirmed cases in 27 states and Washington, D.C.

Symptoms of MPV include fever, headache, muscle aches, backaches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash that resembles pimples or blisters.

MDHHS says symptoms typically appear one to two weeks after exposure and infection, and the rash can last two to four weeks.

MPV is contagious when a rash is present and up until scabs fall off.

There are no treatments for MPV infections, specifically, but health officials say MPV and smallpox viruses are similar genetically, so antiviral drugs and vaccines against smallpox can prevent and treat MPV infections.

Antivirals, such as tecovirimat, could be recommended for people who are more likely to get severely ill, like patients with weakened immune systems.

The CDC has more information about monkeypox on its website .

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Tv20detroit.com

What to know about monkeypox after Michigan's 1st probable case

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has detected the first probable monkeypox case in the state. Preliminary testing turned up a presumptive positive result for an Oakland County resident. Very few details have been released to protect the patient’s privacy. But the person is reportedly...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Opinion: A school voucher plan in Michigan? Here's what it should include

Over the past two weeks, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that distinctions between state and religious institutions are increasingly obsolete. Last Tuesday, the Court held in Carson v. Makin that states using taxpayer funds to offset private school tuition may not exclude religious schools from participating in such programs. Less than a week later, the Court ruled in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District that a high school football coach was within his First Amendment rights to hold prayers on the school football field with his players.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

State health officials warn to avoid any foam on Michigan lakes, rivers

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) recommends that Michiganders and visitors avoid foam on Michigan waterbodies such as lakes, rivers, and streams. Foam can form on any waterbody and sometimes can have harmful chemicals in it. High levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Foam containing PFAS tends to be bright white in color, lightweight, and may pile up along shores or blow onto beaches.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland County, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
Oakland County, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Dept#Cdc#Antiviral#Health Department#Mdhhs
deadlinedetroit.com

Climate change is already drawing migrants to Michigan. How some of the state is preparing

Climate change-induced migration to Michigan has already begun, and how the state is and ought to be preparing is the subject of a recent Crain's article. The business publication tells the stories of a handful of people who in recent years fled wildfires, drought and flooding in the western and southeastern U.S. for Michigan's Upper Peninsula and the city of Holly. The Upper Midwest and Canada are among regions "expected to remain livable the longest." Two of the climate migrants interviewed say they were drawn to Michigan specifically for its plentiful freshwater, while others, research suggests, are likely to develop relocation plans based on their connections to an area and its cost of living.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Fireworks Laws: What’s Legal This Year

I’ve already heard a bunch of fireworks this year, and I’m guessing you have, too. Of course, if you want to set off fireworks, you want to make sure it’s within your rights, and Michigan has some very specific fireworks laws. First of all, you’ll want to...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
ClickOnDetroit.com

4 Michigan doctors acquitted of charges in prescription drug scheme

DETROIT – Four Michigan doctors who were accused of being involved in a Warren prescription drug scheme have been acquitted of all charges after a six-week trial, according to the Macomb Daily. Dr. Rajendra Bothra, Dr. Ganiu Edu, Dr. David Lewis, and Dr. Christopher Russo were acquitted Wednesday (June...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

$76B budget includes about $1B for pork projects spread across Michigan

Lansing — Michigan lawmakers tucked about $1 billion of pork-barrel spending into the state's $76 billion budget Friday for projects ranging from community centers in the hometowns of key lawmakers to funding for Detroit's museums, a Lake Michigan ferry boat and high-dollar local infrastructure projects. The historic, targeted funding...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Own An Enormous Piece Of Northern Michigan Lakefront Land

If you've ever dreamed of owning a piece of Michigan property, particularly lakefront property or some land in the Upper Peninsula, this is your chance. The state of Michigan will soon be auctioning off some vacant land that it's no longer using, giving folks the chance to purchase some. And there are thousands of acres up for grabs!
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy