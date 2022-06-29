ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death Investigation Underway of Father and Son Found Inside Vehicle

By Key News Network
 3 days ago
Tayler England / KNN photo

Chatsworth, Los Angeles, CA: Detectives with Los Angeles Police Department Valley Bureau Homicide are investigating the death of a father and son found inside a vehicle parked on a street in the San Fernando Valley.

LAPD Devonshire patrol officers responded to a death investigation on the 21000 block of Plummer Street in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles at 8:25 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Upon arrival, two victims were discovered unresponsive and pronounced deceased by paramedics, according to LAPD in a Wednesday news release of the incident.

The two deceased males, ages 10 and 35, were discovered by family members inside a vehicle. It was later discovered they were father and son, according to LAPD.

LAPD said both had been reported missing by family members earlier that same day and relatives located the vehicle parked along the curb on Plummer Street with both inside.

The vehicle was forced open to remove father and son from the rear seat where both were evaluated by responding Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, according to LAPD.

LAPD stated,”Detectives are investigating the likelihood of a murder/suicide and do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.”

Both were transported to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office where the cause of death will be determined.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide, at (818) 374-9550. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

