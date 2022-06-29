Back in business: Scott poised to help Lady Raiders climb the mountain, earn NCAA Tournament berth

Texas Tech's Bre'Amber Scott is relieved.

A year after enduring several setbacks, which included suffering a preseason foot injury that forced her to miss the first nine games of the regular season, Scott is enjoying the simple things in life — lacing up her shoes, putting on her jersey and bouncing the basketball.

She hopes that sequence is the preparation that helps her lead the Lady Raiders to the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth since 2005.

"Last year was real tough because I opted out (of playing basketball) the season before, so I didn't get to play," she recalled Wednesday after practice inside the Dustin R. Womble Practice Center. "So I came into last year in the best shape of my life and then, you know, the injury happened."

The injury plagued the Arkansas-Little Rock transfer and ensured she played sparingly, but turned in her best performance by pouring in a season-best 21 points in a 74-61 upset road win Jan. 5 over then No. 9-ranked University of Texas.

It marked the first time the Lady Raiders defeated the Longhorns in Austin since 2013. It was also the only time every player on the roster was available.

That was just a taste of the offensive production Scott could provide before she was dealt another dose of adversity.

"I was able to come back a little bit from that," she said of her preseason injury. "You got to see glimpse in the Texas game, but it just started to keep bothering me, giving me problems."

That high was followed by the low of her junior campaign ending with season-ending surgery in March. The only positive was she would be able to put her foot injury behind her.

"They took me to a specialist and found out it was a stress fracture, like it (the foot) still had a stress fracture and everything like that," Scott recalled Wednesday after practice. "So, when I found out that I wasn't going to play anymore — it was hard because I worked so hard to to get to where I wanted to be."

Following the surgery, Scott took a month to recover and feels 100-percent healthy for the first time in months.

"Everyday is still a process, it's day-by-day still," she said. "But, I'm feeling better and looking forward to the future."

Scott is hoping the fall campaign is more fruitful than her first donning the red and black, which consisted of playing in eight games due to injuries and illness as the Lady Raiders ended with an 11-19 overall record and 4-14 mark in conference.

In that span, the 5-foot-11 guard netted 8.4 points — highlighted by her 21-point output at Texas — before she was shutdown due to a season-ending surgery.

All of that is in the past, though, and her focus is on leading the Lady Raiders to an NCAA Tournament berth.

"I want this for my teammates, like we didn't have the best year last year. But you've seen glimpse of what we can do in,

"And this year, I just want to be able to help us put it all together."

Texas Tech coach Krista Gerlich hopes that happens, as well.

"Bre'Amber is a special talent," said Gerlich, who enters her third year at the helm of the program. "It's been unfortunate for her that's she's had some injuries. But, hopefully, we have her on the mend. She's chomping at the bit.

"I hope she doesn't put too much pressure on herself that this is her last year to try and show what she can do. But, we all know and we're just excited about her being able to be on the court and lead us this year."

Scott, who considers the time on the bench a chance to become a better leader, is expected to impart some of the knowledge she learned to her teammates — new and old.

"Last year was a long year," she said, alluding to a year than consisted of defeating three AP Top 25 teams — all in Big 12 Conference play. "I watched a lot from the sidelines, got to cheer my team on. But I got to learn a lot in the process."

The main being, the Lady Raiders are on the precipice of a special season.

Gerlich is hoping a reshaped roster that includes the additions of Division-I transfers Ashley Chevalier (Texas), Katie Ferrell (UT Arlington), Jazmaine Lewis (Houston) and Jasmine Shavers (Mississippi State) are the key to helping get Texas Tech over the hump.

Last week, top-rated junior college prospect Emilia "JoJo" Nworie signed her NLI — putting the bow on the 2022-2023 roster.

The Lady Raiders also brought back Bryn Gerlich, Rhyle McKinney, Ella Tofaeono and Tatum Veitenheimer and Scott from a year ago. Tofaeono, who was sporting a cast on her left leg, is not expected to join her teammates for a 10-day, two-city Greek tour set to start Aug. 6 that will feature games against European select/all-star teams.

Along with the exhibition games, Texas Tech is allowed to conduct an additional 10 practices before leaving for Greece — starting July 26 and run through Aug. 6. The previous foreign tour included a trek to to Spain and Portugal in 2016.

“We’re going to get tested early, get a head start on the season and see where we’re at,” Krista Gerlich said of the foreign tour benefits. “Some of them will never go on a trip like this one their own. So that’s something that I think is so incredible that basketball can provide for them. Secondly, I think that just the team bonding and team building that it’s going to provide, you know the memories that they’re going to build with one another on this is just second to none.”