ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wellness Wednesday: COVID-19 cases growing in Oklahoma

By KOKH STAFF
okcfox.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — COVID-19 appears to be making a return in...

okcfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
oklahomawatch.org

Oklahoma Voters’ Advice For State Leaders: ‘I Don’t Think They’re Working Fast Enough’

Oklahoma voters had plenty of advice for elected leaders Tuesday. On election day, Oklahoma Watch reporters asked voters how well they were being represented by elected leaders and what else they wanted state officials to know. Here is a representative sampling of perspectives from voters interviewed in Arcadia, El Reno, Luther, Moore, various sections of Oklahoma City and Tahlequah:
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma#Covid#Public Health#Fox#Ou Health
KOCO

Oklahoma inmate takes settlement after claiming he was forced to eat nonkosher food

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Jewish inmate sued the Oklahoma Department of Corrections after he claimed he was forced to eat food that was not kosher. "Our religious liberty rights for me, or for anybody, are only as great as the rights that we protect of the least people among us. So, whatever minority faiths or people in the lowest positions," attorney Hiram Sasser said.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ponca City News

COVID-19 Situation Update from Oklahoma State Department of Health

Body The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is beginning its transition toward the endemic phase of this pandemic. In doing so, we will publish COVID-19 data once a week, on Thursday. By releasing data weekly, Oklahomans will get a better picture of what is happening throughout the state. The weekly report will contain a seven day average of new cases based on collection date of the specimen or symptom onset occurring the previous week. Data released in the report is preliminary and subject to change if additional information is obtained by OSDH.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Tulsa Public Schools could be first district to violate CRT ban in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It's been almost a year since the Oklahoma State Board of Education approved emergency rules for House Bill 1775, which bans critical race theory in Oklahoma. In March, the board adopted more permanent rules. Just last week, Brad Clark, OSDE's legal counsel, announced Governor Stitt...
TULSA, OK
suntimesnews.com

COVID-19 numbers continue to climb in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to climb in the state of Missouri. The CDC reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven days was 12,174 up 1,617 or 15 percent more than the previous week’s increase.
KOCO

Oklahoma schedules executions for 6 Death Row inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY — Executions are set to resume in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday announced that an additional 25 inmates will be put to death. Some are scheduled to be executed before the end of the year. Six of them will be carried out by February.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Inmate at Oklahoma County Detention Center dies at hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma County Detention Center reported an inmate's death on Saturday. Officials say Corey McMichael was being housed on the medical floor of the detention center when he began experiencing health related issues. McMichael was taken to a medical clinic before he was taken to a...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
stiglernews.com

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma is Committed to Building Stronger Tribal Businesses and Economics for Southeast Oklahoma

DURANT Okla., (June 2022) – The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) and Choctaw Small Business Development (CSBD) are proud to be a single source entry point for Choctaw tribal entrepreneurs (Chahtapreneur). The CSBD is a single source contact for member advisory in the business start-up and existing business enhancement processes that increase the opportunity for success through partnerships with state, federal and tribal resources. Our focus is delivering one-on-one business advising, technical assistance, training programs and access to capital for entrepreneurs in an effort to build successful, job-creating, Choctaw-owned companies within the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy