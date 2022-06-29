Wellness Wednesday: COVID-19 cases growing in Oklahoma

Body The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is beginning its transition toward the endemic phase of this pandemic. In doing so, we will publish COVID-19 data once a week, on Thursday. By releasing data weekly, Oklahomans will get a better picture of what is happening throughout the state. The weekly report will contain a seven day average of new cases based on collection date of the specimen or symptom onset occurring the previous week. Data released in the report is preliminary and subject to change if additional information is obtained by OSDH.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO