Guilford County parents must apply for free school meals

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — For the first time in two years, meals for children in Guilford County will not be free unless parents take action.

They must now fill out a free and reduced-price meal application for the child to eat at no charge.

The federal waiver for free meals was not extended for the upcoming school year, leaving districts to get a count of how many students need free and reduced-price food.

This does not impact the current summer programs, which are still free. Starting this fall, however, things will change.

Guilford County Schools parents will start seeing the forms on July 1. Families that don’t fill the forms out or fail to qualify may have to pay full price for breakfast and lunch.

The forms will arrive in the mail and are in both English and Spanish. School district officials are urging parents to fill them out before the first day of school.

They can also be completed online starting July 1.

Parents only need to fill out one application per household. Just list all of your children on the same application.

