Charlotte, N.C. — The state's newest high school is also home to one of its most unique mascot names. The Palisades Pumas are debuting this fall as the newest high school in Charlotte, located in the southwesternmost corner of the county. The South Carolina border stands less than four miles to the south and also less than two miles to its west (Lake Wylie marks the state line on this side).

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO