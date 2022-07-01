ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Air quality alert issued for parts of NE Ohio

By Laura Morrison, Cris Belle
 1 day ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The National Weather Service has issued an air quality alert for parts of Northeast Ohio.

The alert is in effect through midnight Friday for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties.

Those in sensitive groups, including kids, older people and those who already have breathing problems should avoid going outside, the National Weather Service suggests.

The poor air quality is due to elevated concentrations of ground-level ozone and comes as the FOX 8 weather team predicts hot temperatures into the weekend.

A cold front is headed in Friday evening bringing showers and storms that are expected to last overnight into Saturday.

Here are some ways to reduce air pollution:

  • Drive less. Walk, bike or use public transportation instead.
  • Don’t idle. Turn off your engine.
  • Refill your tank after sunset
  • Wait to mow the lawn


