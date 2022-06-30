Swimming danger at Lake Mich. beaches, air quality alert in effect Thursday

Large waves and strong currents on Lake Michigan will pose a high risk to swimmers today (Thursday). Waves will be highest north of Holland through Manistee.

Strong south winds will create dangerous condition on piers, breakwaters and in the surf.

Officials late this morning closed the swimming area at Grand Haven State Park and say they don't expect conditions to improve enough to reopen it until Friday.

The south side of any piers and structures will be extremely dangerous today. Beaches including Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon will be especially dangerous.

Stay dry when waves are high.

The National Weather Service's beach hazards statement for dangerous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches, from south of Holland to north of Manistee, remains in effect through Friday morning.

High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves.

Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Check with your local authorities on potential beach closures.

Air quality alert

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has declared Thursday to be an Action Day for elevated levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following West Michigan counties: Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan and Van Buren.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline-powered lawn equipment, and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands, and using water-based paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

For further information, see the EGLE page at www.michigan.gov/EGLE.