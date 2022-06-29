ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Saturday in the Park organizers cover state of the festival

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p19fn_0gQDQexM00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Saturday in the Park organizers held a presser on Wednesday going over the state of the festival.

The presser covered what should be expected once people arrive at the festival on Saturday.

Work on a new water tower at the park continues to be underway which means the grounds will be gated again allowing beer sales throughout the park.

Saturday in the Park Co-Founder tells story of festivals beginning

“I think that’s worked out really, I think the patrons really like it because it provides a lot of freedom and I also think it provides for maybe a more controlled situation,” said Dave Bernstein.

The Abe Stage will be relocated to the east side of the park again this year.

Festival co-founder Dave Bernstein said that booking artists this year was a challenge due to increased demand from other venues.

“To get content in so they were all making offers as well so there’s just a glut of shows right now and it seems like almost everybody’s out this summer. I’ve heard of a couple of people who still aren’t out touring yet but very limited,” said Bernstein.

The festival will run from 12:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. with a fireworks show at the end of the night. More info on Saturday in the Park can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
omahamagazine.com

Orange City's Annual Tulip Festival

“It is my pleasure to introduce one of the most important ambassador groups for our annual Tulip Festival…” sounded a loudspeaker over Central Avenue in Orange City, Iowa. Hushed murmurs and creaking lawn chairs gave way to the crisp, practiced staccato of klompen (wooden clogs) on pavement, “the 2022 festival queen…Naomi Mellema, and her lovely court!”
ORANGE CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

PHOTOS: Sioux City Mardi Gras Parade 2022

Thousands of colorful beads streaked the streets of downtown Sioux City on Friday for the 2022 Sioux City Mardi Gras Parade. The parade ran from the Tyson Events Center to the intersection of 4th St. and Iowa St. The Sioux City Musketeers were the Mardi Gras Parade Marshal. Over 500 people attended the parade.
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Sports
Sioux City, IA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Nexstar Media Inc
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center declares a Water Warning

SIOUX CENTER—The City of Sioux Center has elevated the water conservation level to a Water Warning. Previously, conservation was voluntary, but this level prohibits using water outside of set times and purposes. The purpose of the Water Warning is to decrease the demand on the local water system and...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center, county drops local ATV/UTV fee

SIOUX CENTER—A change starts today (Friday, July 1) for all terrain vehicle and utility terrain vehicle users in Sioux Center and Sioux County. Iowa law allows UTV and ATV users to ride in any of Iowa’s 99 counties, with a few restrictions. The new law also states that...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy