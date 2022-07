Today, there is a marginal risk in effect for areas east of Springfield. The main threat will be gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning. A few storms overnight north of I-44 could be severe, with the main threats being gusty winds and hail. The storms will enter the far northern counties very early this morning and will move east throughout the morning time hours. More storms will fire up in the afternoon thanks to daytime heating before clearing out by the evening hours, which will be great for anyone cooking outside.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO