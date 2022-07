A taco shop in Davenport is gearing up to reopen after a fire forced it to close last fall. . will be reopening very soon, though an exact date is not clear, according to a Rudy's representative. Rudy's Tacos had a rough 2021: you may remember a fire last year, caused by a natural gas leak, closed them down in September. The co-owner of Rudy's Tacos, Cassie Kehl, was also diagnosed with a brain tumor early last year and has been deemed unable to work for the rest of her life.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO