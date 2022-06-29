Kingsport to permanently close Jared Drive to through traffic Friday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jared Drive will permanently close to through traffic on Friday, Kingsport city officials announced.

The city is vacating its portion of the road – an approximately 1,500-foot section stretching from the intersection with Riverport Road to the railroad tracks that cross Jared Drive.

The remaining section of Jared Drive will end at a cul-de-sac, which is currently under construction, just before the railroad crossing.

The connection between Riverport Road and South Wilcox Drive will remain open.

The city is vacating its right-of-way at the request of Eastman Chemical Company, which wants the road closed so that it can expand its rail yard adjacent to Jared Drive. Eastman owns the land surrounding the section of roadway that is being vacated.

The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the request last week.

