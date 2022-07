MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in July. The MAX hosted a Christmas in July event as a part of their 1st Saturday events. Parents and children could participate in many family-friendly activities like creating chalk pastel fireworks. Christmas cookies, popcorn, lemonade, and water were also available. Children were also able to play lawn games and listen to some Christmas tunes in the courtyard. Parents saw the day as a fun way to beat the summer heat.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 9 HOURS AGO