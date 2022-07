The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water off the coast of Massachusetts, the agency wrote on Twitter Friday morning. The person is believed to be somewhere between Nomans Island, which is south of Martha's Vineyard, and New Bedford. The person was on a 77-foot fishing boat called the "Susan Rose" out of Point Judith, Rhode Island, last seen around midnight heading back toward New Bedford.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO