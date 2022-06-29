ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaford, DE

DOJ wins challenge to Seaford ‘fetal tissue’ law

By Staff Writer
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 3 days ago

A Delaware Chancery Court judge has ruled a Seaford fetal tissue law violates state law and cannot be enforced.

A Delaware court has overturned a Seaford law that would have required anyone who had an abortion or miscarriage to pay to bury or cremate the fetal tissue.

Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster of the Delaware Court of Chancery ruled Wednesday morning that Seaford, as a junior sovereign, cannot enact a law that conflicts directly with law established by the State as the senior sovereign.

“The U.S. Supreme Court has unleashed a wave of extremist, draconian laws across our country. That wave stops here,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings in a press release. “This ruling firmly rejects a clearly illegal and harmful attempt to nullify State law and to use dark money to return us to the Dark Ages.”

She said the ruling protected people from a cruel and hateful policy.

“And it makes clear that Delaware remains a safe haven for choice and reproductive freedom exactly when those sanctuaries are needed most,” she said.

The ordinance, enacted on December 14 with an original effective date of Jan. 22, would have forced anyone who had a surgical abortion at an “abortion facility” or a miscarriage at a “health care facility” to have the fetal tissue interred or cremated at their own expense, despite the hardship on patients and clear preemption by State law.

The law followed the opening of a Planned Parenthood office in Seaford.

Jennings filed suit on Jan. 11 after twice warning Seaford City Council that State law pre-empted the ordinance.

The Council passed the ordinance anyway, with a promise that an anonymous outside donor would fund the defense against the State’s incoming lawsuit.

The Court’s ruling awards costs to the State.

“Even after last week’s devastating Dobbs decision, abortion remains a codified right in Delaware,” said Mike Brickner, executive director of the ACLU of Delaware, in the press release. “Yesterday, our General Assembly fortified that right by expanding access to abortion, and today, the Delaware Chancery Court also reinforced that right, making it clear that municipal attacks on our state-guaranteed right to abortion won’t stand.”

“As we expected, Vice Chancellor Laster recognized state law forbids local regulations of the type the city attempted to pass,” said Ruth Lytle-Barnaby, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Delaware . “We are hopeful that we can now focus on providing care to the Seaford area rather than defending ourselves against unnecessary, harmful and legally questionable ordinances.”

Since the DOJ’s arguments were based on state law, the state’s case and the Court of Chancery’s ruling are unaffected by the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MSNBC

Delaware court strikes down town's fetal burial ordinance

As we continue to see conservatives pass laws and create roadblocks to prevent or deter people from having abortions, it’s important to remember the role psychological torment plays in their schemes. Along with outright bans, Republican lawmakers frequently use the politics of shame to keep people from undergoing the...
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seaford, DE
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
Seaford, DE
Government
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Delaware Chancery Court#State#The U S Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood
MSNBC

Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law ‘harkens back to slavery’

Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ramifications of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade protections, explaining how new abortion restrictions and trigger laws may impact women in the U.S. “We've seen such extreme laws being introduced in states like Missouri and Louisiana criminalizing not just tele-medication abortion, but also things like contraception, IUDs, IVF, and that idea that you can’t travel across your own state boundary is just such a bizarre construct,” says McGill Johnson. “It just obviously harkens back to slavery.”June 27, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS DFW

U.S. Department of HHS secretary announces plan in response to SCOTUS decision on abortion

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra held a press conference to announce an action plan in response to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade."We will do everything in our power to ensure women have access to the healthcare they need," Becerra said. "Every option is on the table."Friday's ruling struck down the 1973 legal precedent, ending constitutional protections for abortion in place for nearly 50 years.Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion, "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. ... It is time to heed the Constitution and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Former Officer Charged With Tampering, Lying After Shooting

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former Delaware police officer charged with evidence tampering and lying to investigators in connection with his shooting and wounding of a carjacking suspect has lost a bid to dismiss the case. A Superior Court judge on Friday refused to dismiss the indictment against former...
DOVER, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
The Associated Press

Pentagon statement on SCOTUS abortion ruling mischaracterized

CLAIM: The Pentagon stated that any abortion laws enacted as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will not be recognized. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. This mischaracterizes a Friday statement on the ruling from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. The statement said the Department of Defense was “examining this decision” and evaluating internal policies to ensure access to reproductive health care for service members, their families and its civilian workforce “as permitted by federal law.” While the statement didn’t elaborate, it did not say the Pentagon would defy the court, nor did it say it would violate any state laws that may be enacted. A Pentagon spokesperson told The Associated Press that the suggestion the department would ignore the ruling is “false.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
WebMD

Louisiana Gov. Signs Abortion Ban With No Exceptions for Rape, Incest

Abortion in the state, with no exceptions for rape or incest. The legislation, Senate Bill 342, would put harsher criminal penalties on abortion providers, according to The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, LA. It toughens Louisiana’s 2006 “trigger law,” which would ban abortion in the state if the Supreme Court overturns its landmark Roe v. Wade decision this summer.
LOUISIANA STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
1K+
Followers
737
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy