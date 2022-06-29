ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Marshmello Is Dropping a Limited-Edition Coca-Cola Flavor That Might Surprise Fans: ‘I Wanted to Do Something Different’

By Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Marshmello and Coca-Cola are gearing up to release the beverage giant’s first-ever flavor co-created by an artist. Arriving next month, the limited-edition collab features an unexpected flavor blend that might be perfect for summer.

Although fans are probably expecting marshmallow-flavored Coca-Cola, the EDM DJ opted for something fruity: strawberry and watermelon, fused with the classic Coca-Cola taste.

“I wanted to do something different,” Marshmello explained to Billboard while shooting footage for the soda campaign in Los Angeles on Tuesday (June 28). “I had a different flavor in mind originally and then we started messing around with other crazy flavors. I [chose] strawberry [and] watermelon just because you wouldn’t think that [would come from me].’

“Everybody’s like, ‘You’re going to do a marshmallow flavor?’ That’s why I really didn’t want to do it, so we just started messing around with different flavors,” he continued. “We had a million flavors in front of us. We homed in on [strawberry and watermelon] and that was that.”

As a Cherry Coke fan, Marshmello wanted to choose intriguing flavors that blend well with Coca-Cola’s signature taste. The collaboration took several months of remote and in-person meetings, though Marshmello and his manager spent two days at Coca-Cola’s headquarters where they and the team “crafted the whole plan,” from flavor options to designing the limited-edition can.

The special can ditches Coca-Cola’s signature red colorway for a sleek white, with striking visuals and Spencerian script that pay homage to Marshmello’s signature aesthetic.

“They showed a lot of different ideas,” he explained. “My manager [and I] were sitting there and we saw some sort of, I don’t know what the picture was, some sort of prototype. It was a blank can, and we were like, ‘What about that?’ Because it looked so sleek. It was just so plain, in a cool way, and we just ran with that idea.”

Marshmello’s Limited-Edition Coca-Cola will debut in the U.S. on July 11, followed by select dates globally. The 12-ounce collectible can will also come in a sugar-free version.

Ahead of the drop date, Marshmello will host an immersive takeover on his Twitch channel on July 9 at 5 p.m. ET. Fans will be able to participate in a one-of-a-kind adventure and access exclusive metamerch courtesy of Zepeto.

Beginning July 25, fans will be able to scan the QR code on the can to be instantly transported to the Coca-Cola Creations hub , where they can generate a unique art piece while listening to Marshmello’s new track “Numb” featuring Khalid.

The Coca-Cola Creations platform debuted in February with the limited-edition Coca-Cola Starlight , followed by Coca-Cola Byte . The special-edition Creations feature offers “unique innovations and unexpected collaborations,” and Marshmello hopes to continue collaborating with the brand in the future.

“Honestly, it’s been amazing,” he said of working with Coca-Cola. “The whole team and Coca-Cola is amazing and they’re super receptive to what I want, and vice versa. I trust them. They wanted my input in making [the collaboration] personal to me. It was a great experience.”

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

This Fan-Designed LEGO Jazz Quartet Is Perfect for Music Lovers

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. A tribute to jazz! LEGO is paying homage to the music genre with the LEGO Ideas Jazz Quartet, a fan-designed collectible featuring richly detailed models of musical instruments and a cool collection of posable figurines. Available in stores and on online Friday (July 1), the 1,606-piece set is designed for adult collectors and retails for $99.99. Featured in the diverse quartet are...
SHOPPING
Billboard

Cardi B Goes Casual in $31 Shorts Set: Here’s Where You Can Buy It Online

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. You don’t need to spend a fortune to dress like Cardi B. From luxury to budget-friendly, when it comes to style, the Bronx native doesn’t care about the price. Cardi has been in promo mode for her new single “Hot Shit,” but she kept it casual in an affordable outfit on Thursday (June 30) as she sang along to Beyoncé’s “Break...
APPAREL
Billboard

Black Music Month: Babyface Reflects on the Feel-Good Effect of ‘Soul Food’ & Its Hit Soundtrack, 25 Years Later

Click here to read the full article. The year was 1997. Gas cost $1.22 a gallon. The Lion King was preparing to pounce upon Broadway. Steve Jobs returned to run Apple Computers. The Mars Pathfinder spacecraft landed on the red planet. Notorious B.I.G. was murdered. And after Elton John performed “Candle in the Wind” at Princess Diana’s funeral, the song later topped Billboard’s year-end Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was amidst this backdrop that a beloved Black cultural touchstone emerged. That September saw the release of the movie Soul Food. Focusing on a tight-knit, extended Black family from Chicago whose love...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshmello
Billboard

David Bowie Barbie Doll Marks 50th Anniversary of ‘Hunky Dory’: Where to Buy the Collector’s Item Online

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. David Bowie is getting the Barbie treatment in honor of the album that changed his career. The Barbie Signature Collection released its second, limited-edition Barbie as Bowie doll to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bowie’s Hunky Dory album on Wednesday (June 29). The dapper doll is decked out in a replica of Bowie’s iconic powder-blue suit worn in the “Life on...
MUSIC
Billboard

What’s Your Favorite Beyoncé Album Cover? Vote!

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé unveiled the enchanting cover art on Thursday (June 30) for her highly anticipated album, Renaissance, and penned a sweet tribute to everything that inspired its creation. Set against a completely black backdrop, the Renaissance cover features a mostly bare Bey with long blonde hair, saddled on a glowing silver horse. “I hope you find joy in this music,” she wrote alongside the reveal. “I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.” The jaw-dropping Renaissance cover is hardly Queen Bey’s first mind-blowing artistic representation of her albums. The superstar often visually captures her musical eras with stunning cover photos. Was the sleek and simple self-titled album cover your favorite, or is the glam Dangerously in Love debut your top pick? Let us know your favorite Beyoncé cover art by voting in our poll below.   More from BillboardCalvin Harris Drops 21 Savage Collab 'New Money': ListenJ-Hope Gives Fans 'More' With New Solo Single: ListenSelena Gomez Teases 'Maybe Some Music' Coming This Year
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

J-Hope Gives Fans ‘More’ With New Solo Single: Listen

Click here to read the full article. ARMY wanted more, and J-Hope gave them “More” with his ’90s-inspired solo single. “More” arrived on Friday (July 1), and marks the first solo track released in the wake of BTS‘ announcement earlier this month that they would be taking some time after nearly a decade of non-stop work together to focus on their individual projects for a bit. The track is set to be featured on J-Hope’s upcoming solo album, Jack in the Box, arriving on July 15. After that, he’ll be heading to Chicago to headline the main stage at Lollapalooza on July 31. The set will be the first time a South Korean artist will headline a main stage at a major music festival in the United States. J-Hope is replacing Doja Cat, who announced in May that she had to drop out due to tonsil surgery. According to the press release, Jack in the Box “represents [J-Hope’s] aspirations to break the mold and grow further.” Listen to “More” below. More from BillboardWhat's Your Favorite New Music Release of the Week? Vote!Calvin Harris Drops 21 Savage Collab 'New Money': ListenSelena Gomez Teases 'Maybe Some Music' Coming This Year
MUSIC
Billboard

Gordo Rules Hot 100 Producers Chart Thanks to Hits From Drake’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’

Click here to read the full article. Gordo hits No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 Producers chart (dated July 2), ruling as the top producer in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to his work on Drake‘s new album, Honestly, Nevermind. Gordo (real name Diamante Blackmon) produced or co-produced five songs on the 14-track set, which launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 204,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate. His highest entry on the Billboard Hot 100, Drake’s “Sticky,” which he solely produced, debuts at No. 6, powered by 27.8 million official U.S. streams. Here’s a look at...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coca Cola#Art#Food Drink#Beverages
Billboard

New Around the World: Drake’s Dance Turn Makes ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ an International Success

Drake dominates with his 11th No. 1s on both the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100, as Honestly, Nevermind and its closing track, “Jimmy Cooks,” featuring 21 Savage, bound in atop the U.S.-based charts (dated July 2), respectively. Further, the Canadian superstar crowns the Billboard Artist 100, marking his record-extending 16th week topping all three premier charts simultaneously.
HIP HOP
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy