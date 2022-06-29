ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Alanis Morissette Pays Tribute to Former Bandmate Taylor Hawkins During London Concert

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Alanis Morissette paid tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins during her concert at the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday night (June 28).

During her performance of “Ironic,” images of Hawkins played on the screen on stage behind her, ending with the words “In Memory of Taylor Hawkins.” Hawkins played in Morissette’s live band for the tour in support of her album, Jagged Little Pill, in 1995. He played drums for the artist until 1997, when he joined Foo Fighters .

“During his stint as Alanis Morissette’s drummer, long before he became a Foo Fighter, we would bump into each other backstage at festivals all over the world, and our chemistry was so obvious that even Alanis herself once asked him, ‘What are you going to do when Dave asks you to be his drummer?’” Dave Grohl wrote about his history with Hawkins in his 2021 autobiography, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music .

In March, the beloved drummer was found dead in his Bogotá, Colombia hotel room at age 50. His death was announced via a social media statement from the band’s accounts on March 25, with no immediate cause of death given. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the statement read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

Morissette is set to perform at one of two tribute concerts remembering the late star. She will join Miley Cyrus, Gene Simmons, Nikki Sixx, Chad Smith, Luke Spiller, Jon Theodore, Brad Will and Pat Wilson, among others, to perform at the show on Sept. 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

The London tribute to Hawkins will take place on Sept. 3 at Wembley Stadium. Liam Gallagher, Josh Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Brian May, Mark Ronson, Stewart Copeland, Geddy Lee, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Omar Hakim, Chris Chaney, Wolfgang Van Halen and more are scheduled to perform.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Paul McCartney turns 80! Yoko Ono, Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood lead the birthday tributes as the Beatles legend reaches milestone year

Sir Paul McCartney was greeted with a plethora of well wishes on Saturday as a host of celebrities wished him a happy 80th birthday. The Beatles legend will no doubt have certainly felt the love as family members and showbiz pals took to social media as they marked his milestone year with heartfelt messages and throwback videos and snaps.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Piers Morgan defends Paul McCartney after Glastonbury set criticised for having ‘not enough Beatles hits’

Piers Morgan has taken it upon himself to defend music icon Paul McCartney following the latter’s headline set at Glastonbury 2022.McCartney’s Saturday night set was hailed by many as one of the best the festival had ever hosted. Mark Beaumont described it in The Independent’s review as “far and away the best this writer has seen on the Pyramid stage in 30 years of Glastonburies”.Follow The Independent’s Glastonbury liveblog.Nonetheless, some social media users criticised the set for not including enough Beatles hits in the setlist – prompting the former Good Morning Britain host to weigh in.“Twitter’s moaning Macca ‘didn’t...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

KISS Caught Lip-Syncing At Recent Show In Belgium

The members of the rock band KISS were exposed at the band’s End of the Road World Tour show held in Antwerp, Belgium, for lip-syncing after an incident occurred onstage. The unfortunate incident occurred when Eric Singer, an American hard rock musician and the drummer for KISS since 1991, messed up his part in their 1976 classic “Detroit Rock City,” which led to disarray and a malfunctioning of the backtracks. This led to the exposure of the pre-recorded backup tracks of guitarist Paul Stanley.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Chad Smith
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Nikki Sixx
Person
Chris Chaney
Person
Roger Taylor
Person
Gene Simmons
Person
Chrissie Hynde
Person
Mark Ronson
Person
Stewart Copeland
Person
Pat Wilson
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Omar Hakim
Person
Josh Homme
Person
Liam Gallagher
Person
Geddy Lee
NME

The most magical moments from Lorde’s mystical Glastonbury set

There have been giant leaps forward taken all across Glastonbury 2022, but not many have been as powerful and meaningful as Lorde‘s debut appearance on the Pyramid Stage. Following on from when her electrifying ‘Melodrama’ album was showcased at Worthy Farm in 2017, tonight (June 26) the New Zealand vocalist and songwriter invited thousands of fans to play out their own dramas through her music – all while performing one of her biggest festival shows to date.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The O2 Arena#Jagged Little Pill#Bogot
Popculture

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Photos With Girlfriend Molly Schirmang

Michael Jackson's oldest son Prince is sharing some special moments with his girlfriend Molly Schirmang online. The King of Pop's son attended the Tony Awards in New York City and posted some of the photos to his Instagram of the shindig and their time in the Big Apple. While at the show, Prince presented MJ the Musical's performance that evening. It was something he took great pride in. The show debuted in Dec. 2021 and is described as a jukebox musical featuring the music of his father with a book by Lynn Nottage. It tells the story of American Jackson's career.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Aerosmith Drummer Joey Kramer’s Wife Dies Months After His Leave of Absence From Band

Sad news from the world of music as Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer has announced that his wife Linda has died at 55 years old. Kramer had taken a leave of absence from the famed rock band. It had been previously announced that he would not be part of the band’s residency in Las Vegas. He called it a “temporary leave of absence” back in March. Kramer noted at the time he was going to be focusing on his family.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Diana Ross review, Glastonbury 2022: Seventies throwbacks from a beloved pop icon

Come back Paul McCartney’s voice, all is forgiven. In the weekend’s grand parade of Sixties hitmakers, Diana Ross’s pipes are most definitely the rustier. “There’s a great power in determination,” she wisely imparts, speaking of her struggles to make her Thank You tour and this Legends slot appearance happen, but also of her great epiglottal strain. The Queen of Motown might appear from the wings in a flume of bubbles to a fanfare of “I’m Coming Out” – looking like she’s materialised direct from a dimension populated by glamorous snowflake people – but at times, over the coming 75...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Paul McCartney Features Johnny Depp Footage During Glastonbury Set

Click here to read the full article. Sir Paul McCartney played a clip of Johnny Depp in an old music video as part of his headliner set at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday. Depp featured in the original video for McCartney’s song ‘My Valentine’ and was seen alongside actress Natalie Portman in the clip projected onto huge screens around the stage, while McCartney performed on piano. The musician has been using the same footage on his recent US tour, which coincided with Depp’s high-profile court case with his ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor’s appearance on screen at Glastonbury divided opinion on social media among...
NFL
Noisecreep

Fans React to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Patient Number 9′

Ozzy Osbourne on Friday (June 24) released his new song "Patient Number 9." Naturally, reactions from fans and listeners — good, bad, seemingly indifferent — have started sprouting up. Osbourne first teased the Jeff Beck-featuring "Patient Number 9" earlier in the week. The single is the haunting title...
MUSIC
Billboard

Shanna Moakler Speaks Out After Travis Barker’s Hospitalization: ‘He Is in Great Hands’

Click here to read the full article. Shanna Moakler is wishing the best for ex-husband Travis Barker after the drummer was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Tuesday (June 28). In statement shared with Entertainment Tonight, the model and actress said she’s hoping the rocker has a quick recovery. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children,” she said. “I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney.” The producer and Blink-182 drummer had been spotted being taken into...
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

The 8 Best George Harrison Songs— From The Beatles to Solo Career

Let me in here, I know I’ve been here/ Let me into your heart, George Harrison sings on “I’d Have You Anytime.” Despite singing to a rather ambiguous you, we’d like to think that the late Beatle was singing to our hearts—his fans—as a plea for individual recognition and release post-band breakup. And it worked. Harrison’s solo career was one composed of timeless hits that continue to inspire artists today.
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy