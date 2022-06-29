What’s the best dive bar in Fresno or Clovis? Vote for your favorite in our poll

Ah, the dive bar.

A down-to-earth place that’s a category of drinking establishment all its own.

Usually, it’s dark. Often, there are dollar bills stapled to the wall or ceiling. And something somewhere is sticky – hopefully just on the bottom of your glass and not in the bathroom.

There are usually a limited number of beers on tap. And you won’t find any craft cocktails with a charred pineapple garnish at a dive bar.

What you will find (hopefully) are cold beer, strong drinks and loyal customers ready to talk your ear off – customers usually so unpretentious they don’t know what pretentious means.

These days, dive bars are visited by people doing so both ironically and not.

Since everyone seems to have a favorite, we figured we’d ask Bee readers about theirs.

Take our poll below to vote for your favorite dive bar in Fresno or Clovis. Be sure to type “yes” to prove you’re a human first. And remember, this isn’t scientific, it’s fun, so vote as many times as you want.

We’ll let you know next week which bar is the winner.

Don’t see your favorite dive bar? Click on “A choice I do not see” and write in your vote.

