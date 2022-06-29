ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Shooting at North Avenue in Richmond leaves one injured

By Ivy Tan
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting in Richmond has left one person injured this evening, according to Richmond Police.

At 6:11 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, officers responded to the scene of a reported shooting on the 4100 block of North Avenue. There, they found one victim, identified as a juvenile male, with a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim’s injuries were deemed non-life-threatening. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who has information is asked to contact Richmond Police at 804-646-5100 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

