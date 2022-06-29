ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Renovated Bronx health care center provides equitable access

By Stacy-Ann Gooden
 3 days ago

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — “We are here for you” — that is the mantra of La Casa de Salud , a primary care branch of Acacia Network, the largest Hispanic-led nonprofit in New York. The organization recently opened its newly renovated and expanded Ramon Velez Health Center, named after the Puerto Rican pioneer in the South Bronx.

Valez fought for equitable access to support services across the borough.

Offering services under one roof at the center creates a one-stop shop for primary care, mental health care, vaccinations and other services. Women’s health care is included, both in-person and virtually.

With the recent Roe v. Wade decision, the staff said while the center does not provide abortions, it does provide women with options.

According to the New York Daily News , the south Bronx is the poorest congressional district in the country. Access to resources are scarce, and Acacia Network and La Casa de Salud are on a mission to change that.

Last year, the center treated 3,000 patients. With the expansion, they now have the capacity to see 7,000 thousand more. No one is turned away. The clinic features state-of-the-art equipment and includes 20 examination rooms — 10 for women and 10 pediatric, with 5 themed rooms with an eco-friendly twist.

