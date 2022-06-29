ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Free microchips for pets in the Peoria community

By Quenice Williams
Central Illinois Proud
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Animal Protection Services (PCAPS) is offering free microchip installations for your pet. Director of PCAPS, Becky Spencer, said they see an influx of pets lost around the Independence Day holiday. “We’re...

