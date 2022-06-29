ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Charlotte Fire 10th anniversary

By Linda Larsen
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - June 28 and June 29 are dates burned into the minds of many southeast Idaho residents. Ten years ago, firefighters were trying to contain a raging fire destroyed 66 homes and charred more than 1,000 acres in Bannock County and Pocatello. Thousands were evacuated but...

localnews8.com

eastidahonews.com

Here’s where you can see fireworks in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – The 29th annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration is now just two days away. Organizers are preparing for 200,000 people to attend the Idaho Falls Community Hospital Riverfest at Snake River Landing and the biggest fireworks show west of the Mississippi River. Fireworks are happening in other communities...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Boston 25 News WFXT

Catch of the day: Rescuers save 5-foot sturgeon in Idaho

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — A unique catch-and-release in Idaho allowed a large fish to get back home with the help of Idaho Fish and Game officials. Idaho Fish and Game officials were called to help a sturgeon that had been reported trapped in a canal in Blackfoot, officials said in a news release. When personnel arrived, at least a third of the fish’s body was above the water.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Pocatello, ID
Idaho State
Pocatello, ID
Bannock County, ID
Idaho Government
Bannock County, ID
cachevalleydaily.com

Head-on crash near Preston Idaho injures three people

MINK CREEK, Idaho — Emergency crews are reminding drivers to be cautious after a head-on crash east of Preston, Idaho, injured three people. The crash occurred State Highway 36, east of Mink Creek. The Franklin County Fire Department posted on social media that firefighters were called to the head-on...
PRESTON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Power line issue causes brush fire, blackout in Pocatello area

POCATELLO — An issue with a power line caused a brush fire and power outage in the Pocatello area on Thursday night. Around 8:50 p.m. a power line somehow ignited nearby brush in the 1900 block of West Quinn Road on Pocatello’s north side, authorities said. The power line issue also knocked out power to over 700 Idaho Power customers in north Pocatello as well as in Chubbuck and between...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

A GATE CITY TRADITION: Summer in Pocatello has become synonymous with Grays baseball

For the past eight years, the Gate City Grays baseball team has been a homegrown incarnation of America’s favorite pastime, giving local fans a ballclub to rally behind and an affordable way to get the ballpark experience. It’s apparent upon walking into Halliwell Park on Grays game day that there’s a sense of community around the team. That’s what Grays co-owner Terry Frederickson envisioned when he and his wife, Erica, started the team in 2014. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Soothe your palette with down-home, southern flavor at Hellfire BBQ

IDAHO FALLS – Good timing is often a critical element of one’s success in life, but for Brady Lawson and Aaron McGregor, the opposite seems to be true. The Idaho Falls duo opened Hellfire Barbecue at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when meat prices were skyrocketing. It was originally a food truck in Rexburg, but it’s now a permanent storefront in Idaho Falls.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Homeless camp near Japanese Friendship Garden

For several days, a group of people has camped under the gazebo at the Japanese friendship garden on the Greenbelt. The floor is dotted with towels, blankets, and lawn chairs as these individuals try to escape from the hot sun. The post Homeless camp near Japanese Friendship Garden appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Missing teenage girl found safe

“Rashell Lindsey was located this afternoon and found to be safe,” the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “We thank the public for their assistance.”. ORIGINAL STORY:. The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello woman fighting cancer writes book, sings at Grays game

Longtime Pocatello resident Elisa Magagna was given two years to live following a terminal cancer diagnosis four years ago. While she's still fighting for her life against the odds, she's also been living it to the fullest. When Magagna was diagnosed with melanoma, it was too late, doctors said. The cancer had already spread to her brain and spine. Her prognosis was an abbreviated life, and that prompted her to start checking off a bucket list. ...
POCATELLO, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Butte, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-02 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Pocatello. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Bonneville; Butte; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho South central Butte County in southeastern Idaho Northwestern Power County in southeastern Idaho Northwestern Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho West central Bingham County in southeastern Idaho * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 400 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rockford to 21 miles west of Aberdeen, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blackfoot, Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Rose, Pingree, Taber, Groveland, Coxs Well Airport and Bear Trap Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man arrested after choking, pouring bleach on woman

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — An Idaho Falls man was arrested after police say he choked and poured bleach on a woman. The man, 35-year-old Adam Rhoades, had a no-contact order between himself and the woman. Police say he came to her residence despite the order and began arguing with her.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

