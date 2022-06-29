AAA: Car travel to be 'busiest on record' on Independence Day weekend despite high gas prices

High gas prices won’t stop Idahoans from embarking on Independence Day getaways.

Car travel is projected to be the busiest on record during the upcoming holiday weekend, according to a AAA press release. That’s despite Idaho’s average gallon of gas costing $5.22 as of Tuesday.

Forty-eight million Americans, including 285,000 Idahoans, are preparing to travel for the Fourth of July, the release said.

“Travel has returned to nearly pre-pandemic levels, and surprisingly, travel by car is projected to be the busiest on record for the holiday weekend, despite much higher pump prices than in recent years,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in the release. “But whether you’re flying or driving, it’s a safe bet that things could get a little hectic at times.”

Thursday and Friday afternoon are expected to be the busiest times on the road, while Thursday afternoon and Friday morning will likely be the busiest times at the airport, the release said.

AAA advises travelers to pack masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes in their carry-on bag or vehicle, as local jurisdictions may have different health and safety protocols, the release said.

Additionally, travelers are encouraged to make sure their vehicles are equipped with emergency kits containing first aid supplies, jumper cables, flares or reflectors, a flashlight with extra batteries, snacks and water, a blanket or towel, and some basic tools.

It’s also advisable, AAA said, to carry extra water in case your vehicle overheats. Temperatures are projected to reach highs in the mid-to-high 90s Thursday through Sunday.

Here’s an eight-year look at Idaho gas prices on Independence Day:

YEAR U.S. IDAHO

2022 $4.88 $5.22

2021 $3.13 $3.50

2020 $2.18 $2.35

2019 $2.76 $2.99

2018 $2.87 $3.16

2017 $2.23 $2.56

2016 $2.27 $2.48

2015 $2.76 $3.03

Here’s a look at gas prices around the Gem State as of June 28:

Boise – $5.29

Coeur d’Alene – $4.98

Idaho Falls – $5.15

Lewiston – $4.98

Pocatello – $5.20

Rexburg – $5.20

Twin Falls – $5.31