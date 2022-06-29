ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas man busted with 1.6 pounds of meth after Border Patrol noticed him suspiciously eating a cheeseburger

By Paul Best
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Austin man was busted with about two pounds of meth taped under his clothes after Border Patrol agents noticed him suspiciously eating a cheeseburger at a checkpoint, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas announced this week. Yen-Tsun Huang, who is originally from Taiwan, was...

Carmelina
1d ago

I'm sure he thought they would search only Mexicans coming over the. border and, not an innocent looking Chinese man eating a cheeseburger. Good work border patrol.

SurfCityTim
3d ago

Old news. 2 years ago. Get a life a find something today to write about.

