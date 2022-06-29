La Crosse Public Library to remodel part of space for tool library

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Soon, you’ll be able to borrow tools from the La Crosse Public Library.

The library at 800 Main St. is using a $10,000 AARP grant to remodel part of its space into a tool library.

Library patrons will be able to check out equipment, including gardening tools, hammers and saws. The goal of the project is to remove the burden of expense and provide the tools and resources residents need to make their homes and outdoor spaces more livable.

“They’re going to be down in our creation space,” said programming librarian Kathy Kabat. “The creation space is sort of our building block we’re going to have. … We have a lot of creative people in our community.”

The tool library will start with a couple of bookshelves holding tools to be checked out, Kabat said. It is expected to be completed by Nov. 30.

