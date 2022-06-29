ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse Public Library to remodel part of space for tool library

By Aaron Xiong
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vst1I_0gQDJGe900

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Soon, you’ll be able to borrow tools from the La Crosse Public Library.

The library at 800 Main St. is using a $10,000 AARP grant to remodel part of its space into a tool library.

Library patrons will be able to check out equipment, including gardening tools, hammers and saws. The goal of the project is to remove the burden of expense and provide the tools and resources residents need to make their homes and outdoor spaces more livable.

“They’re going to be down in our creation space,” said programming librarian Kathy Kabat. “The creation space is sort of our building block we’re going to have. … We have a lot of creative people in our community.”

The tool library will start with a couple of bookshelves holding tools to be checked out, Kabat said. It is expected to be completed by Nov. 30.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Outdoor enthusiasts celebrate “Force of July” in La Crosse’s Upper Hixon

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The Outdoor Recreation Alliance celebrated “The Force of July” in the Upper Hixon Forest Friday with plenty of outdoor activities with a Star Wars tie-in. ORA hosted 5K and 10K runs, a mountain bike skills clinic and a guided hike. Dozens of volunteers turned out to help and participate– with the goal of getting people...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

‘Inspired by La Crosse’ art contest winners get year’s display at City Hall

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Artwork of the three winners of the “Inspired by La Crosse” juried art competition will be displayed at City Hall for a year. The Pump House Regional Arts Center in La Crosse sponsors the annual competition with support from the city’s Arts Board. The Pump House featured the winners, who were announced during Artspire on June 11, in its July newsletter.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Riverfest kicks off weekend with kids parade

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Young Coulee Region residents kicked off the long holiday weekend with the kids parade Friday during Riverfest. The parade began and finished at the fountain near the entrance to Riverside Park. The parade was not a costume competition, a change from previous years. Instead, everyone was invited to walk the route to promote community inclusion. “All...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tool Library#Remodel#Gardening Tools#Urban Construction#Rewritten
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
AARP
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Lincoln Middle students visit Gundersen in La Crosse to explore careers

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Lincoln Middle School students visited Gundersen Health System in La Crosse Wednesday to learn about the health-care industry. Students met with hospital employees at Gundersen’s Green Bay building, where the employees gave a presentation about different career paths. Career development experts say exposing kids to different jobs can help them move in the right direction when...
LA CROSSE, WI
viatravelers.com

18 Best Things to do in La Crosse, Wisconsin

If you’re wondering what to do in La Crosse, look no further!. La Crosse, Wisconsin, is a beautiful place known for its parks, architecture, and historical sites. From outdoor adventures to cultural arts offerings, La Crosse has much to offer for anyone looking for a great place to live—or a fantastic weekend getaway.
WEAU-TV 13

Coulee Region Humane Society asking people not to paint turtles

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Coulee Region Humane Society in Onalaska is asking people not to paint or leave marks on turtles in the wild. CRHS says it has received several reports of painted turtles being found. Animal experts say people paint the turtles thinking it will help them be seen so they aren’t hit by cars, however, doing so is causing them more harm than good. They say the shell of a turtle is a living part of its body, which means covering it with paint can block vitamin-packed rays of light from reaching the shell.
ONALASKA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Association of recovering motorcyclists ride through Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Nearly 150 motorcyclists rode through Onalaska on Saturday to celebrate recovery. The Association of Recovering Motorcyclists, or ARM, is a group of clean and sober bikers who connect and support one another in addiction recovery. It is the world’s largest clean and sober motorcyclist association. Bruce Stumlin, who has been in the group for 36 years,...
ONALASKA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
780K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy