ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse Riverfest offers whatever floats your boat for July 4 weekend

By Aaron Xiong
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MarWh_0gQDIq1A00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The eagle has returned to its perch in Riverside Park just in time for Riverfest, as the festival kicks off Thursday.

Vendors are all set for the big weekend, and food trucks will be back again.

The newest change comes as the food and beverage stage will be moved under a tent to let festgoers cool off while enjoying the entertainment.

“Set up is on schedule going well,” said Nick Bjerke, media director for Riverfest. “We did one of our final walk throughs today to kind of find loose ends to tie up and stuff, but we’ll be ready for everyone tomorrow afternoon.”

True to its holiday tradition, Riverfest will include fireworks on July 4.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Outdoor enthusiasts celebrate “Force of July” in La Crosse’s Upper Hixon

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The Outdoor Recreation Alliance celebrated “The Force of July” in the Upper Hixon Forest Friday with plenty of outdoor activities with a Star Wars tie-in. ORA hosted 5K and 10K runs, a mountain bike skills clinic and a guided hike. Dozens of volunteers turned out to help and participate– with the goal of getting people...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Riverfest kicks off weekend with kids parade

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Young Coulee Region residents kicked off the long holiday weekend with the kids parade Friday during Riverfest. The parade began and finished at the fountain near the entrance to Riverside Park. The parade was not a costume competition, a change from previous years. Instead, everyone was invited to walk the route to promote community inclusion. “All...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

‘Inspired by La Crosse’ art contest winners get year’s display at City Hall

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Artwork of the three winners of the “Inspired by La Crosse” juried art competition will be displayed at City Hall for a year. The Pump House Regional Arts Center in La Crosse sponsors the annual competition with support from the city’s Arts Board. The Pump House featured the winners, who were announced during Artspire on June 11, in its July newsletter.
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
Government
viatravelers.com

18 Best Things to do in La Crosse, Wisconsin

If you’re wondering what to do in La Crosse, look no further!. La Crosse, Wisconsin, is a beautiful place known for its parks, architecture, and historical sites. From outdoor adventures to cultural arts offerings, La Crosse has much to offer for anyone looking for a great place to live—or a fantastic weekend getaway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rewritten
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Association of recovering motorcyclists ride through Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Nearly 150 motorcyclists rode through Onalaska on Saturday to celebrate recovery. The Association of Recovering Motorcyclists, or ARM, is a group of clean and sober bikers who connect and support one another in addiction recovery. It is the world’s largest clean and sober motorcyclist association. Bruce Stumlin, who has been in the group for 36 years,...
ONALASKA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Pole vaulters dazzle the Riverfest crowd

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Pole vaulters of all ages, heights, and abilities showed off their athleticism at Rivervault this weekend. Rivervault is the annual pole vaulting competition held during Riverfest. Organizers say 85 vaulters from five states will compete in this year’s Rivervault. “It’s not the high stresses of a normal event like a track and field competition, where it’s...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Boy Scouts treat elderly, physically challenged to day of fishing

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) – Elderly and physically challenged people got the chance to go fishing Thursday with help from members of the North American Squirrel Association and Boy Scouts of America. The collaborative service project between the association and the Boy Scouts treated the participants to a day at Camp Decorah along the Black River near Holmen. The Gateway Area...
HOLMEN, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Coulee Region Humane Society asking people not to paint turtles

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Coulee Region Humane Society in Onalaska is asking people not to paint or leave marks on turtles in the wild. CRHS says it has received several reports of painted turtles being found. Animal experts say people paint the turtles thinking it will help them be seen so they aren’t hit by cars, however, doing so is causing them more harm than good. They say the shell of a turtle is a living part of its body, which means covering it with paint can block vitamin-packed rays of light from reaching the shell.
ONALASKA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Veterans demonstrate American flag folding at Riverfest

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Military veterans demonstrated respect for the U.S. flag during a ceremony at Riverfest Friday. Since the flag is one of the nation’s most revered symbols, veterans stress the importance of taking care of it. “First and most important rule is that the flag should not touch the ground,” said Tom Hundt, the commodore for Riverfest 2006....
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
780K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy