La Crosse Riverfest offers whatever floats your boat for July 4 weekend

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The eagle has returned to its perch in Riverside Park just in time for Riverfest, as the festival kicks off Thursday.

Vendors are all set for the big weekend, and food trucks will be back again.

The newest change comes as the food and beverage stage will be moved under a tent to let festgoers cool off while enjoying the entertainment.

“Set up is on schedule going well,” said Nick Bjerke, media director for Riverfest. “We did one of our final walk throughs today to kind of find loose ends to tie up and stuff, but we’ll be ready for everyone tomorrow afternoon.”

True to its holiday tradition, Riverfest will include fireworks on July 4.

