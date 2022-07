(KFOR NEWS June 30, 2022) The National SpeedSkating Circuit, the professional league for inline speedskating, makes its return to Lincoln NE, for NSC 34. If you haven’t seen professional inline speedskating before, you are in for a treat. It has all the excitement of any racing sport, plus some added twists and turns. You can expect to see athletes race around a 100-meter wooden oval track at speeds close to 30 mph. Among the list of elite athletes competing is Erin Jackson, who made a name for herself as the first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in long track speed skating during the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games. Many of the long track Olympic speed skaters got their start competing in the world of inline speed skating, and Erin is one of the best of them.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO