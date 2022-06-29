71-year-old arrested after crack cocaine, marijuana found during search warrant

Osage County deputies say a traffic violation led to an arrest on suspected drug activity and stolen property. Sheriff Chris Wells says a deputy conducted a traffic stop just north of the junction involving US Highway 75, Kansas Highway 268 and K-31 shortly before 12:30 pm Thursday. Wells also says the deputy conducting the stop found illegal narcotics and unspecified stolen property.
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman accused of leading authorities on a 4-county chase that triggered a nearly 4-hour standoff at an Ottawa truck stop - all believed to have been due to human smuggling - has been formally charged in one county while charges remain pending in three others.
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. KALEB MICHAEL NORBY, 34, Manhattan, Failure to Appear; Bond $173.50 and Failure to Appear; Bond $1,000. SHANNA SHEREE ZOELLER, 42, Junction City, Failure...
Better than a week after an alleged chase from Emporia to Ottawa, the suspect in the case is still awaiting a decision on formal charges in Lyon County. The process is in the review stage, and a decision may not be announced until Tuesday or Wednesday. Meanwhile, 39-year-old Rebecca Estrada...
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About $5,000 in damage was caused when a suspect allegedly stole copper tubing from an air condenser unit at Schwan’s in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department says around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, officers filed a report of theft and criminal damage to Schwan’s at 706 Pecan Cir.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been arrested for raping a mentally disabled person. According to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections, Alejandro Alberto Espinoza-Hinostroza, 29, of Topeka was booked into custody around 11:05 p.m. Thursday by the Topeka Police Dept. Espinoza-Hinostroza remained behind bars Friday without bond. Booking...
Two men were charged Friday in Douglas County District Court in connection with an alleged armed robbery Thursday at a home in Lawrence. Chester Wendell Brockman, 50, of Lawrence, and Markcus Trey Sanders, 28, of Kansas City, Kansas, were arrested Thursday in the 700 block of Walnut Street in Lawrence, according to the Douglas County Jail booking log. On Friday, they made their first court appearances via Zoom from the jail. They were each formally charged with one count of aggravated robbery, a level-three felony, and one count of aggravated burglary, a level-four felony.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the arrest affidavit of a Topeka caretaker, the woman who had been left quadriplegic after a 2015 crash had allegedly been neglected to the point of sepsis, which led to her death. The arrest affidavit for Jennifer Renee Johnson, 35, of Topeka, indicates that...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topekans are behind bars after three separate criminal cases involving firearms, drugs, or both. The Topeka Police Department says around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, officers from the community policing unit had been patrolling the area of Walmart East at 1301 SW 37th St. when they saw a resident they knew had warrants out for her arrest.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested a man on a stolen motorcycle who ran away from officers twice in one day. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers tried to pull over Shane Dreher near SW 16th and Topeka Boulevard for traffic violations. Dreher tried to speed off, but the motorcycle stalled so he ran […]
BERRYTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two deceased dogs have been found inside separate tarps in the water on Thursday afternoon near the Berryton Post Office. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says just after noon on Thursday, June 30, the Emergency Communications Center received reports of a tarp in the water near the 7100 block of SE Berryton Rd.
A Kansas City woman is sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to charges related to a 25-mile chase that started in Jefferson City. Ebone Harris, 25, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest Tuesday. In exchange for her plea, charges were amended down from second-degree assault, stealing and resisting arrest. A charge of driving with a revoked license was dropped. Harris was sentenced to five years supervised probation and 120 days in jail, for which she was given credit for time served. If she violates the terms of her probation, she’ll be sentenced to four years in prison.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD officers are searching for a man with a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear for theft. The Riley County Police Department says in a Facebook post that officers are looking for Brandon Norris on a Failure to Appear warrant for theft which holds a total bond of $20,000.
ST. MARY’S, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials have been called to a developing incident north of St. Mary’s. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, law enforcement officials were called to an incident north of St. Mary’s. Officers...
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 14-year-old Belgian Malinois that served Shawnee County as a patrol and explosive detection K9 for years has died. Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill announced the death of retired K9 Diablo. Diablo served the county from 2010 to 2016. According to Sheriff Hill, Diablo played a part in several high-profile cases […]
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man and woman in connection with a homicide from Tuesday night. Deputies responded at 7:42 p.m. to a home on Oberdiek Lane south of Kisker Road in Platte City...
