ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

2022 Twin Tiers Sports Awards

By Andy Malnoske
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LX8J1_0gQDHZF800

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 2022 Twin Tiers Sports Awards is here and ready to honor the best in local sports.

It was a remarkable year in local sports, one that we will cherish for decades to come. Join hosts Andy Malnoske and Chuck Brame as they go through the top awards from the 2022 school calendar with the 6th Annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards.

You voted and every one counted. Thousands of sports voters converged on mytwintiers.com/sports to let their voices be heard on the local sports scene. Later tonight, a full story on the complete winners for this year. Below, check out the awards up for grabs along with each sponsor.

Thank you for supporting the Twin Tiers Sports Awards and thank you to all of our wonderful sponsors who believe, like us, in recognizing our outstanding local sports teams and student-athletes.

Highlight of the The Year – sponsored by Mansfield University
Coach of the Year – sponsored by Crystal City Motorworx
College Team of The Year – sponsored by ServU Credit Union
College Athlete of The Year – sponsored by Finger Lakes Health Care
Moment of The Year – sponsored by John’s Equipment Rental
Outstanding Performance – sponsored by Chemung Soft Water
Team of The Year – sponsored by Corning Credit Union
Female MVP – sponsored by Williams Auto Group
Male MVP – sponsored by Williams Auto Group
Inspirations of the Year – sponsored by Guthrie
Lifetime Achievement Award – sponsored by Southerntier Custom Fabricators

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Gaffer Elite Lacrosse holds alumni night

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A regional travel lacrosse team had a special opportunity. Thursday night, the Gaffer Elite travel lacrosse program held its annual alumni night in Painted Post. Former Gaffer players from the senior level team, many who also played at Corning High School, visited to share stories and wisdom about the game. Coached […]
PAINTED POST, NY
WETM 18 News

Jeff Teat named NLL Rookie of the Year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A former Cornell men’s lacrosse standout has received a big honor. (Photo courtesy: @NLL) (Video courtesy: @newyorkriptide) Cornell men’s lacrosse alum Jeff Teat ’21 has been named the National Lacrosse League Rookie of the Year. Teat set conference records for points and assists by a rookie for the New York Riptide. […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Senior Send-Off – Newfield’s Elijah Wood-Ellis

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision. On this edition, we honor Newfield’s Elijah Wood-Ellis. Elijah was a member of the football team and the boys track & field team for the Trojans. If you have a senior student-athlete who you would like to […]
NEWFIELD, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Lansing Golf Range reopens for first time since 2020

LANSING, N.Y.—With Father’s Day as its (well-timed) official first day back, the Lansing Golf Range has reopened under new ownership. Twin brothers Jacinto and Gianni Maratea, along with friend Cody Pitzer, have the range operational for the first time in around two years, now open Thursday and Friday from 12-6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LANSING, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chemung, NY
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
WETM 18 News

Donner to manage new pro box lacrosse league

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new professional lacrosse league is coming to the region. The Professional Box Lacrosse Association (PBLA) announced the inaugural first season of play on Thursday in Kansas City. Elmira Mammoth owner and First Arena tenant, Steve Donner, will serve as the role of commissioner for the new league which will begin […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Destroyers rally past Rapids at Shaute Field

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Mansfield Destroyers rallied for a win at Shaute Field on Saturday. The Destroyers rallied past the Genesee Rapids for an 8-7 win at home. A RBI single by Ryan Stark gave the Rapids a 4-0 lead in the second inning. Mansfield trailed 6-3 entering the bottom of the sixth inning. […]
MANSFIELD, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Man Wins $10,000 for Hole in One at Golf Tournament

An Endicott man is now $10,000 richer after making a hole in one while playing golf. Steve Kovall was participating in the Owego Hose Team's 5th Annual Memorial Golf Tournament at Tioga Golf Club when he hit a hole in one on Hole 9. Kovall was presented with a check for the $10,000 at Croton Hose #3 Wednesday evening.
ENDICOTT, NY
WETM 18 News

Lifetime Achievement Award – Andrew Legare

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports continues its Twin Tiers Sports Awards recognition. Each year, the Twin Tiers Sports Awards honors the very best in local sports. For the 6th annual edition, we are proud to once again give out our Lifetime Achievement Award. This year’s recipient is a local sports reporting staple for over […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
chronicle-express.com

FROM PAGES PAST - 1922: Esperanza bought for new County Home

The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902) The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them...
PENN YAN, NY
WETM 18 News

Integration of Mansfield, Bloomsburg and Lock Haven Universities officially complete

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) — After more than 18 months, Mansfield, Bloomsburg, and Lock Haven Universities officially combined into the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania today. The process took place over the course of 18 months, with the final steps taken this year to complete the three universities’ integration. In March, the Board of Governors of Pennsylvania’s […]
MANSFIELD, PA
ithaca.com

Over the River and back to Cortland

One thing I learned a long time ago: the more specific something is, the more it rings as universally true. At the Gianelli home in Hoboken, New Jersey, nobody stands on ceremony. In fact, they just barge right in without knocking, but as this is family custom, no one finds this incongruous. That’s the setting for CRT’s production of Joe DiPietro’s wistful yet hilarious family comedy “Over the River and Through the Woods”.
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Art gallery grand opening tomorrow in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Local artist Julian Raven’s art gallery will have it’s grand opening to the public tomorrow at 11 a.m. at 714 Baldwin Street in Elmira. The paintings range from all different types of artistic styles including impressionism and expressionism and will all be on display starting tomorrow. To see the listings of […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin Tiers#Mvp#Williams Auto Group Male
chronicle-express.com

FROM PAGES PAST: 1972, Hurricane Agnes damage $6.5 million in Yates Co.

County Treasurer JAMES BURNS - It has already been widely advertised by common rumor that James Burns, the County Treasurer of Yates County, has absconded, a defaulter, abandoning his family, turning his back on the most sacred ties of life, as well as his official obligations, and blotting out the kindly regard of friends whose esteem it should have been his life long struggle to retain. This rumor, his friends are sorrowfully constrained to admit, is largely, if not wholly true. He left Penn Yan about the 10th of May last, ostensibly to be absent a few weeks, to recuperate his health, and visit the Eastern states. Recent failures bore of considerable magnitude, caused uneasiness, and enquiry, and a letter to the Comptroller, brought the information that the State tax had been but about half paid over. Further enquiry developed the fact that the money was not on deposit in Penn Yan. Of course this intensified the anxiety of the Treasurer’s bondsmen, though assured (no doubt in good faith) by the immediate friends of Mr. Burns that he would very soon return and prove himself responsible and trustworthy. Solicitude and enquiry were as active as ever, and finally on Thursday last his friends came upon information which satisfied all that he had left Penn Yan to return no more. — He left a sealed package directed to Judge Briggs, with instructions that it be delivered on the 29th of June. This was delivered one day earlier, and was found to contain detailed statements of his accounts as Treasurer, a list of notes and securities, a letter to Judge Briggs and a power of attorney authorizing him to settle his affairs and dispose of his property. The letter is no doubt the best apology he has to offer for his act of self-banishment, and he takes no pains to soften the moral wrong of his conduct.
YATES COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Capriotti Properties announces plans for 1-8 Clemens Square

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Capriotti Properties has announced plans for the further development of 1-8 Clemens square including a brewery and several boutique stores. In the announcement on their Facebook page, Capriotti says that they are working to bring a new brewery to the large east unit, the former space of Chuck Clark’s and The […]
FL Radio Group

Sterling Renaissance Festival Returns Saturday

An area tradition is returning for its 46th year. Visitors will be transported back to 1585 as the Sterling Renaissance Festival returns to Cayuga County. Beginning Saturday, the festival runs through August 14th. Each weekend will have a different theme from pirates to fantasy. The festival opens with family appreciation...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
guthrie.org

Golf for Guthrie Hospice Raises $30,000

The 20th Annual Golf for Guthrie Hospice Tournament, held at The Club at Shepard Hills on June 17, 2022, raised over $30,000 to support Hospice programs. This year’s winning team was GM Trucking. Guthrie would like to thank this year’s sponsors for their continued support: Title Sponsor, Williams Toyota...
SAYRE, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy