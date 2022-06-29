ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 2022 Twin Tiers Sports Awards is here and ready to honor the best in local sports.

It was a remarkable year in local sports, one that we will cherish for decades to come. Join hosts Andy Malnoske and Chuck Brame as they go through the top awards from the 2022 school calendar with the 6th Annual Twin Tiers Sports Awards.

You voted and every one counted. Thousands of sports voters converged on mytwintiers.com/sports to let their voices be heard on the local sports scene. Later tonight, a full story on the complete winners for this year. Below, check out the awards up for grabs along with each sponsor.

Thank you for supporting the Twin Tiers Sports Awards and thank you to all of our wonderful sponsors who believe, like us, in recognizing our outstanding local sports teams and student-athletes.

Highlight of the The Year – sponsored by Mansfield University

Coach of the Year – sponsored by Crystal City Motorworx

College Team of The Year – sponsored by ServU Credit Union

College Athlete of The Year – sponsored by Finger Lakes Health Care

Moment of The Year – sponsored by John’s Equipment Rental

Outstanding Performance – sponsored by Chemung Soft Water

Team of The Year – sponsored by Corning Credit Union

Female MVP – sponsored by Williams Auto Group

Male MVP – sponsored by Williams Auto Group

Inspirations of the Year – sponsored by Guthrie

Lifetime Achievement Award – sponsored by Southerntier Custom Fabricators

