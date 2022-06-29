ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Man accused of threatening employees, using racial slurs at Asian Market in Charlotte

By Erika Jackson, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18czSW_0gQDGvvr00
Man accused of threatening employees, using racial slurs at Asian Market Robert Cooke is accused of ethnic intimidation and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

CHARLOTTE — Workers said a man walked into the Asian Market at Eastway Drive and The Plaza Monday afternoon and threatened them. One employee said his co-workers are scared to return and now are looking for other jobs.

Some employees said they are worried about retaliation and that this case could hurt nearby businesses.

A worker caught the incident on video. The outburst was filled with profanities and racial remarks.

Police arrested Robert Cooke on Monday. He is accused of threatening to assault an employee because of the employee’s race.

Cooke is in the Mecklenburg County Jail charged with ethnic intimidation and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

(Watch the video below: Charlotte partners with nonprofit to combat anti-Asian hate crimes)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Hard Trooth
3d ago

Once again...an obviously mental person...I bet he can get a gun though. He needs to be evaluated.

Reply
7
Related
WCNC

Woman sentenced in brutal killing of 20-year-old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Thursday, a judge sentenced a woman in connection the killing of a 20-year-old woman in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood. Kelly Lavery, one of four people arrested in connection to the murder, was sentenced to 25-32 years in prison for the death of Mary Collins. Prosecutors say...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

U.S. Marshals Offer Reward For Kannapolis Double Homicide Suspect

U.S. Marshals offer a reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection to a Kannapolis double homicide. The suspect, Marlon Anderson, is described as a Black man, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police say he has scars on his...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

12-year-old injured in Hickory shooting

HICKORY, N.C. — A 12-year-old boy in Hickory is recovering after being shot Wednesday evening, according to the Hickory Police Department. The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on Sixth Avenue South West, according to police. Officials said a woman called police saying six young boys were on her porch threatening to assault her 16-year-old son.
HICKORY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Slur#Hate Crime#Ethnic Slurs#Profanities#Asian Market#Anti Asian#Cox Media Group
WBTV

Statesville community on edge following multiple shootings

Homeless woman desperate for help after Gaston County housing assistance ends. The Gaston Co. Department of Social Services decided they would use the limited ERAP funds to help other families who were already living in permanent housing. Southern Comfort Inn closes in west Charlotte. Updated: 6 hours ago. The motel...
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

1 person seriously injured in overnight shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning. The incident happened outside of Northlake Mall in Charlotte around 1:30 a.m. according to CMPD. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Medic says the victim was transported...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Person fatally struck by car in east Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after a crash in east Charlotte on Friday morning, according to MEDIC. Just after 6 a.m., the Charlotte Fire Department said a crash caused North Sharon Amity Road between Central Avenue and Wilora Lake Road to close in both directions for an “extended amount of time.” It has since reopened.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WJHL

Missing Telford teen found in Charlotte, North Carolina

(WJHL) — A girl reported missing from her Telford home has been safely located in North Carolina, according to Washington County authorities. Ana Estrada Leon, 15, was found in Charlotte on Friday and returned home, according to the sheriff’s office She had last been seen by family members on June 18. A release from the […]
TELFORD, TN
WBTV

Suspects for 2020 NoDa murder appear in court

Travelers flock to airport as Charlotte-Douglas prepares for busy holiday weekend. The holiday rush comes as travelers across the country have dealt with an uptick in cancellations and delays. One month later, family pleading for someone to come forward after baby, father shot and killed. Updated: 56 minutes ago. It’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
97K+
Followers
108K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy