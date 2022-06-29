In-State 2024 LB Jacari Bennett Recaps 'Eye-Opening' Experience at Clemson Camp

All Clemson talked with 2024 LB Jacari Bennett, out of nearby J.L. Mann, as he recapped his recent experience at one of Dabo Swinney's high school camps.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Dabo Swinney's high school camps offer high school prospects a multitude of opportunities. Kids come from all over the country for the experience.

Not only do the camps help to get some players noticed, but it also gives prospects a chance to be coached by some of the best coaches in the country.

One of the players to make his way into town for one of the early sessions was local product Jacari "Mookie" Bennett. All Clemson touched base with the 2024 LB out of J.L. Mann to get an idea of his experience.

"The workout went good, it was very good, eye-opening," Bennett said. "It was hot and humid, but overall the camp was really good. I learned a lot."

Bennett had the opportunity of working out in front of a number of members of the coaching staff, including new defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin, but it was former Clemson LB Stephone Anthony's feedback that stuck out most for the rising high school junior.

"He said I was a raw talent," Bennett said. "For me to keep working on my craft, keep getting better at linebacker. Get my hits right and (work on) guarding the little running backs."

The early part of the summer has been busy for Bennett. After attending the camp at Clemson, he had stops scheduled for Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Virginia and Mercer.

Bennett has yet to pick up any offers, however, he is still fairly early in the process. He's hopeful his summer workout schedule gets the ball rolling in that regard. Until then, he plans to keep pushing forward and working hard towards his goal of playing at the next level.

"I wanna be able to play, contribute," he said. "I want to learn under an old head. I just want to have a good mentor and the coaches like me."

The 2022 Tigers will look to make a run at a fourth national title this season and are currently on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022 at No. 4.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!