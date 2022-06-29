Guilford County schools get security upgrades

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County Schools district leaders are spending the summer improving technology that will keep a closer eye on students in the upcoming school year.

It comes as touchless scanners were set up in two high schools. Some parents giving positive feedback on the use.

The district plans to install digital security cameras in the 49 middle and high schools starting in August. It will cost $20 million.

The board of education discussed the cameras during Tuesday night’s meeting. It’s something school board members said has needed to happen.

“All I care about are all high schools and middle schools having functioning cameras,” said Linda Welborn, the District 4 Board of Education representative.

Welborn represents six high schools and middle schools in her district. She wants to make sure people in those schools can go back and review the video when needed.

“That all of them will be at least the same standard level of workability and usefulness,” Welborn said.

District leaders did not go into detail about the brand of cameras, how many cameras each school is receiving or where the cameras would be positioned.

The district is also upgrading the radio frequency coverage systems to allow first responders greater capability to communicate with each other in school buildings.

“We also wanted to do bollards and various other security needs, especially vestibules,” said Michelle Reed, the chief operations officer for GCS.

The other safety items will have to wait since the $1.7 billion dollar school bond is being challenged.

Systems used to communicate with 911 in an emergency are also on the wish list.

“Allowing…law enforcement agencies to maybe connect to our security cameras so they can see what’s going on in the buildings,” said Angie Henry, the chief financial officer for GCS. “This is just allowing them to talk to each other on their radios.”

On Thursday, the North Carolina State Board of Elections will review a protest petition filed by former Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson.

He claimed the county and district used their resources to market the bond referendum. The Guilford County Board of Elections declined to take action on his claims earlier in June.

