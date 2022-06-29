ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Area Getting Massive $1M Food Hall

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelotes, which is just northwest of San Antonio, will be getting a new $1 million food hall. My San Antonio reported that the 10,000-dquare-foot property will be called Roots...

woai.iheart.com

San Antonio Current

Arizona drive-thru chain Salad and Go plans to open restaurant in far North San Antonio

Arizona-based Salad and Go is expanding into San Antonio, according to a Wednesday filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The company, which offers a variety of salads to fresh-minded diners via a drive-thru model, is working on a $300,000 project near Stone Oak, filings show. Construction on the 900-square-foot store is slated to begin in November.
San Antonio Current

Bombshells, P. Terry's: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Openings and closings dominated the Current's most-read food stories of the week. Readers wanted to know all about San Antonio’s newest "brestaurant" chain, Bombshells, as well as the details about a new P. Terry’s location near downtown and plans for a Helotes food hall. What's more, plenty read up on the seemingly impromptu shuttering of a Mexico-based chain's two SA outlets.
San Antonio Current

East San Antonio burger joint Mark’s Outing reviving competitive eating series

East Side restaurant Mark’s Outing — formerly Fatty’s Burgers — is reviving its Food Fight Friday competitive eating series, which will include a $1,000 grand prize. As part of the relaunched contest, the burger haven will hold a total of eight qualifying rounds on select Fridays of each month, each featuring up to 12 contestants. Competitors in each round are challenged to finish five of its original cheeseburgers in as many minutes.
tpr.org

Major fireworks planned this Fourth of July weekend in San Antonio

While the drought has led to a ban on the sale of some fireworks and some cities have canceled their official fireworks shows, the sky will still light up this Fourth of July. Independence Day fireworks include San Antonio's official celebration of America's birthday at Woodlawn Lake. The San Antonio...
nomadlawyer.org

San Antonio: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In San Antonio, Texas

Whether you’re looking for a family adventure or a romantic getaway, San Antonio, Texas has something for everyone. From its colorful historical past to its lively entertainment industry, San Antonio has it all. From unique artifacts and handicrafts to trendy clothing, you’ll find it all in this city. And if you’re looking to make your kitchen cupboards more attractive, consider picking up some stylish wine glasses.
KSAT 12

$1M dollar food hall to debut at Helotes’ The Legacy

As the West Side of San Antonio continues to boom, a new mixed-use retail and office development in Helotes is recruiting companies to move in. One crucial piece of that development is a 10,000-square-foot, $1 million food hall dubbed Roots. Documents filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation indicate work to begin its interior finish-out will wrap in April.
TexasHighways

Rinsing Wagons in the San Antonio River

Though small by Texas standards, the San Antonio River has played an outsized role in the state’s history. Sustaining at least 11,000 years of human habitation, its spring-fed waters have been used for everything from drinking to cooking, bathing, fishing, irrigating crops, baptizing infants, powering mills, brewing beer, boating, and—as seen in this photo taken near the Navarro Street Bridge in downtown San Antonio—washing buggies. The river starts in San Antonio, charged by the San Pedro and San Antonio springs, and runs 240 miles to its confluence with the Guadalupe River near Tivoli, about 10 miles from the coast. In 1690, a Spanish expedition encountered the Payaya people living along the river. The tribe called its home Yanaguana, or “land of spirit waters.” Within 30 years, the Spanish had established San Antonio de Valero Mission, the genesis of San Antonio as we know it today.
San Antonio Current

Winos and rhinos come together at a new winery and rhino reserve north of San Antonio

Rhinory, a winery that opened late last month north of San Antonio, is bringing together winos and rhinos in a Texas Hill Country setting. The Fredericksburg winery includes both a tasting room and a reserve for Blake, a Southern White Rhino who resides on the 55-acre property. Folks can sip Rhinory’s vino while watching the 4,000-pound animal mosey about the property. The rhino is visible both from the tasting room and a grove of large oak trees next to one of his feed stations and a watering hole.
San Antonio Current

San Antonio's Best Quality Daughter unveils newly renovated patio with full-service bar

Asian American fusion eatery Best Quality Daughter this week unveiled long-awaited upgrades to its patio, which now boasts an outdoor bar, new awnings and ceiling fans. The restaurant, which opened in the Pearl in November of 2020, shared sneak peeks of the new digs on social media this week, telling fans, “there’s a shaded seat with your name on it.”
