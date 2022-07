Jackson County is set to open bids for work on its Flynn’s Creek Bridge Friday. Engineer Kyle Hazel said the bridge was damaged in a flood event in March 2021. He said that after T-DOT evaluated the bridge, they came up with a plan of what work needs to be completed in order to get the bridge back open on Roy Brown Lane which has been closed to traffic since the flood.

JACKSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO