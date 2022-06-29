ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

'Do the right thing when nobody's watching:' Chula Vista teen rewarded for returning lost purse

By Tammy Murga
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

When Adrian Rodriguez, 17, found a purse with cash and credit cards in a shopping cart on Friday, he knew what to do next.

The teenager didn’t drop it off at the Chula Vista grocery store in hopes the owner would return. Instead, he searched for a home address on the driver’s license that was inside the bag and drove to the front door.

“It was just the right thing to do. If I had lost something, I’d want somebody to return my stuff,” said Rodriguez, who graduated from Otay Ranch High School a month ago.

The address led to Chula Vista resident Melina Marquez’s home but the purse belonged to her former roommate, Eliana Martin, who hadn’t updated her address since relocating. Neither were at the property, but a relative of Marquez’s received the bag after Rodriguez buzzed the Ring camera.

“He had more than one option. He could have just kept it. He could have turned it into Ralphs because it was a Ralphs shopping cart, and with gas being so expensive, he still brought it over here,” said Marquez. “We wanted to find him so we could give him some money.”

With footage of the teenager delivering the purse, Marquez and Martin took to social media asking people to help them identify him. Eventually, a friend of Rodriguez saw the recording and connected them.

To their surprise, however, “so many people started telling me, ‘When you find him, let me know and I’ll send you money so that you can give it to him,” said Marquez. “I didn’t feel comfortable receiving money from people, so I started a GoFundMe.”

Three days after launching the fundraising page on June 25, more than 160 donations were made, totaling $3,100.

Donors have left messages saying, “You demonstrated strong moral character, Adrian. Thank you for making the world a better place,” and “Another reason I have faith in our youth! Thank you for being such a great example.”

Rodriguez has also caught the eye of the Chula Vista Police Department, who is looking to recognize him for his actions, said department Sgt. Anthony Molina.

Martin said she didn’t think she would recover her purse. “I also didn’t think someone young would return it, but you truly can’t judge a book by its cover," she said. "I’m so happy for Adrian.” She met Monday with Rodriguez to thank him in person and tell him about the GoFundMe page.

The recent high school graduate, who said he might join the military, said he’s considering saving the money to one day start a business of his own.

“I think it’s crazy. I had no idea. I appreciate everybody that donated. To me, I was just doing what my mom always told me when I was little: to do the right thing when nobody’s watching.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

