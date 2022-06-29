ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County COVID test positivity rate nearly double from 2 weeks ago

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p7hcd_0gQDBjlQ00

Another 6,529 COVID-19 infections were reported in Los Angeles County Wednesday, along with nine more deaths.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals increased by 32 people to 779, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients, 77 were being treated in intensive care, up from 68 the previous day.

The state had reported 807 COVID-positive patients in the county on Tuesday, but amended those figures Wednesday.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer recently reported that about 60% of COVID-positive patients were actually admitted for other reasons before testing positive for the virus. But she noted that regardless of their reason for admission, being COVID-positive means they require increased infection-control measures at hospitals.

On Wednesday, county health officials reported 6,529 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths linked to the virus, bringing the county’s cumulative totals to 3,112,364 cases and 32,325 fatalities since the pandemic began.

Wednesday’s test positivity rate was 12.9%, nearly double the rate of two weeks ago, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday that while hospitals over the past week averaged 720 COVID patients per day, a 16% increase from the previous week, the rate of new admissions has actually gone down.

According to Ferrer, the county is currently averaging 6.6 new daily COVID admissions per 100,000 residents, down from 7.3 per 100,000 a week ago. It was the first decline in that rate in the past few weeks.

The rate is being closely watched, because if the county reaches 10 new daily admissions per 100,000 residents, it will move to the “high” virus activity category as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If the county stays in the “high” category for two consecutive weeks, it will reimpose a mandatory indoor mask-wearing mandate.

Health officials had initially estimated that the county might reach the “high” category by the end of June, but with the pace of new admissions slowing, the estimate was pushed back last week to mid-July. On Tuesday, Ferrer said if the current pace holds, the county won’t reach the “high” category until the end of July.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Ferrer urged residents to exercise caution against virus spread over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, mainly by getting vaccinated.

“Residents can also reduce the chance of getting or spreading COVID- 19 by wearing a mask and doing an at-home test before indoor gatherings and events,” she said. “If someone does test positive or feel sick, they should stay away from others to prevent infecting others. As we celebrate this weekend, let’s make an effort to take actions that protect our friends, family members, and co-workers who may be at elevated risk.”

Comments / 4

Related
NBC Los Angeles

How Close Is LA County to the Return of Indoor Mask Rules?

An increase this week in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 raises the possibility that indoor mask rules will return in Los Angeles County, where the figure has see-sawed over the past few weeks, public health officials said Thursday. As of Thursday, there were 808 COVID-positive patients in county...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
worldnationnews.com

LA County now stands at 6.6 new daily COVID admissions per 100,000 residents, up from 7.3 . below from

Another 6,529 COVID-19 infections were reported in Los Angeles County on Wednesday, June 29, as well as nine more deaths. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose by 32 people to 779, according to the latest state data. Of those patients, 77 were being treated in intensive care, up from 68 on the previous day.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County May Return to Indoor Masking Requirements

The L.A. County Health Department is continuing to track the impact of the pandemic in LA County, using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Community Levels framework and the County’s Early Alert Signals. Currently, the county remains at the CDC designated COVID-19 Medium Community Level. However,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

‘Pill roulette’: A spiraling drug crisis in Orange County

It’s January 2020, and the coroner has started work early. Jessica Filson, 29, and her boyfriend, Nicholas Castillo, 30, have been pronounced dead in their apartment in Redlands, California. A few hours later, two other deaths are reported. Five months later, Alexander Neville, 14, is pronounced dead at 9:59...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#County Public Health#The Board Of Supervisors
signalscv.com

Mask mandates may return as hospitalizations rise

An indoor mask mandate may return to Los Angeles County as early as July 19, according to L.A. County Department of Public Health projections. In a press briefing on Thursday, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said that rising COVID-19 hospital admissions could put enough strain on the county’s health care system to cause the mandates to return.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

How many concealed carry permits are issued in Riverside County?

New data published this week by the California Department of Justice shows big differences from county to county in the number of concealed carry licenses that have been issued. After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Americans have the right to carry hidden handguns outside of their home, local gun rights experts are expecting to see The post How many concealed carry permits are issued in Riverside County? appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/1/22

In San Bernardino County, hospitalizations increased 29% this week compared to last. New reported cases also rose as well, but by 13%. In Riverside County, COVID-19 hospitalizations were up compared to last week by 18%. Like San Bernardino County, new cases also increased, but by 28%. Overall, both counties combined...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Santa Clarita Radio

L.A. County Raises Minimum Wage, Affecting Unincorporated SCV

Los Angeles County is set to raise its minimum wage, affecting the unincorporated areas of the Santa Clarita Valley starting Friday. Angelenos’ wallets are set to see an increase in the minimum wage from the previous $15 per hour to $15.96 dollars per hour, according to L.A. County officials.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Gascón recall drive makes final signature push

The Recall George Gascón campaign is in its final push to collect as many signatures as possible to meet Wednesday’s deadline to submit them to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder Office. On June 15, the campaign announced it had surpassed 566,857 signatures collected, or 10% of registered voters...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Long Beach homeless count: 62% increase since 2020

Homelessness in Long Beach has increased by 62% since 2020, according to results of the city-run homeless count released Friday. The 2022 Homeless Point-in-Time Count determined there were 3,296 people experiencing homelessness on Feb. 24, when the survey was conducted by the city’s Health and Human Services Department. The 2020 count found there were 2,034 people experiencing homelessness.
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

LA County’s COVID hospitalizations surge past 800

The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has surpassed 800, after falling as low as 209 in April, according to the latest state figures out Tuesday. The state hadn’t updated its hospitalization totals since Saturday, when there were 762 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, with 76 of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy