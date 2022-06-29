ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lathrop, CA

San Joaquin deputies save autistic child in man-made lake

By Megan Camponovo
 3 days ago

LATHROP, Calif. (KTXL) — San Joaquin deputies saved an autistic child who wandered away from his home in Lathrop on Tuesday.

According to a San Joaquin press release, on Tuesday, shortly after 8 p.m, a missing 11-year-old child was reported and considered to be at risk due to being autistic and non-verbal. Soon after, a call came in reporting that a juvenile had jumped into a man-made lake and was up to his neck in the water.

‘We faced the danger’: Sacramento officer and his wife detail how they saved man from shark attack

When deputies arrived at the lake, they could see the boy treading water. Deputies Silva and Lewis then took off their gear and jumped in the water to save the boy, the press release said. The boy was about 20 feet from the shore and the deputies realized the water was deeper than expected and had to swim out to the child.

Together, the deputies were able to safely get the juvenile to the shore. He was checked by paramedics and then reunited with his parents.

