Troutdale, OR

Troutdale teen missing since May believed to be in danger

By Michaela Bourgeois
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 15-year-old girl reported missing on May 9, 2022 from Troutdale is believed to be in danger, the Oregon Department of Human Services announced Wednesday.

According to ODHS, Phoenyx Cannon, who was in foster care, is suspected to be in the Portland area including Troutdale or Gresham. The agency also noted she is known to spend time at parks, downtown Portland and at homeless encampments.

Cannon is 5-foot-9, weighs about 240 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, basketball shorts and Nike slides.

Officials ask anyone who believes they have seen Cannon to call 911 or local law enforcement and to reference Portland Police Bureau report number #2022-118456 or National Center for Missing and Exploited Children report number #1451077.

ODHS noted child abuse can be reported to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).

