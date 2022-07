Thor: Love and Thunder is poised to hit theaters next week, but Marvel fans have another big release to look forward to this year: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and while fans are excited to see how the Marvel Cinematic Universe will continue the Black Panther story, they're also excited for the much-rumored introduction of Namor, especially after the casting of Tenoch Huerta. Back in May, fans got a very blurry glimpse of what Huerta's Namor might look like and now, thanks to some new and much more clear promo art shared by the Twitter account @MCU_Facility, which also shared a look at Attuma earlier today, we're getting our best look yet at the Sub-Mariner.

MOVIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO