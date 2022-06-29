Eggs Up Grill Serving Up Breakfast in Metro Atlanta

A growing breakfast and lunch restaurant will open its third location by mid-September in the Metro Atlanta area. ‌Eggs‌ ‌Up‌ ‌Grill‌ ‌is‌ ‌expanding their operations in the southeast, with Georgia becoming one of the most popular markets.

Former Eggs Up Grill chief financial officer Andy Wright and wife Penny, turned franchise owners, are delighted‌ ‌to‌ ‌be‌ ‌opening‌ ‌this‌ ‌location‌ ‌at‌ ‌5665‌ ‌Atlanta‌ ‌Highway at the Grasslands Crossing Shopping Center. ‌They‌ ‌also own ‌Eggs‌ ‌Up‌ ‌Grill‌ ‌locations‌ ‌in‌ ‌Canton‌ ‌and‌ ‌Rome,‌ ‌GA. “We locate our restaurants in secondary and tertiary markets where our potential guests live, work, worship, and play. We love that the Grassland location has a vibrant community, amazing demographics, multiple diverse demand generators, benefits from proximity to I-400 and on a well-traveled road, and is situated in a retail center with a market-dominant grocery store (Kroger),” Wright said.

The company opened its first Georgia location in Alpharetta in 2014,‌ ‌and‌ ‌now‌ ‌has‌ ‌9‌ ‌Georgia locations,‌ ‌with‌ ‌47‌ ‌locations‌ ‌total, throughout Florida, Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama. Each Eggs Up Grill is locally owned and operated by a franchisee. “We established our Eggs Up Franchise to be an asset to society not only in giving back to the community but in leading our teams to deliver inspired service to our guests. We are really committed to building relationships with residents and local organizations and are always seeking ways to use Eggs Up Grill to support community efforts,” Wright told What Now Atlanta.

Eggs Up Grill now has 56 restaurants, and 12 more set to open before the end of the year. Menu items include avocado toast, biscuits & gravy, eggs benedict, waffles and omelets. Lunch options include burgers, sandwiches, wraps and salads.

Eggs Up Grill is open for breakfast and lunch from 6:00 am to 2:00 pm, 7 days a week.

Photo: Official

