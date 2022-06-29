ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Eggs Up Grill Serving Up Breakfast in Metro Atlanta

By Tonya Holman
What Now Atlanta
What Now Atlanta
 3 days ago

A growing breakfast and lunch restaurant will open its third location by mid-September in the Metro Atlanta area. ‌Eggs‌ ‌Up‌ ‌Grill‌ ‌is‌ ‌expanding their operations in the southeast, with Georgia becoming one of the most popular markets.

Former Eggs Up Grill chief financial officer Andy Wright and wife Penny, turned franchise owners, are delighted‌ ‌to‌ ‌be‌ ‌opening‌ ‌this‌ ‌location‌ ‌at‌ ‌5665‌ ‌Atlanta‌ ‌Highway at the Grasslands Crossing Shopping Center. ‌They‌ ‌also own ‌Eggs‌ ‌Up‌ ‌Grill‌ ‌locations‌ ‌in‌ ‌Canton‌ ‌and‌ ‌Rome,‌ ‌GA. “We locate our restaurants in secondary and tertiary markets where our potential guests live, work, worship, and play. We love that the Grassland location has a vibrant community, amazing demographics, multiple diverse demand generators, benefits from proximity to I-400 and on a well-traveled road, and is situated in a retail center with a market-dominant grocery store (Kroger),” Wright said.

The company opened its first Georgia location in Alpharetta in 2014,‌ ‌and‌ ‌now‌ ‌has‌ ‌9‌ ‌Georgia locations,‌ ‌with‌ ‌47‌ ‌locations‌ ‌total, throughout Florida, Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama. Each Eggs Up Grill is locally owned and operated by a franchisee. “We established our Eggs Up Franchise to be an asset to society not only in giving back to the community but in leading our teams to deliver inspired service to our guests. We are really committed to building relationships with residents and local organizations and are always seeking ways to use Eggs Up Grill to support community efforts,” Wright told What Now Atlanta.

Eggs Up Grill now has 56 restaurants, and 12 more set to open before the end of the year. Menu items include avocado toast, biscuits & gravy, eggs benedict, waffles and omelets. Lunch options include burgers, sandwiches, wraps and salads.

Eggs Up Grill is open for breakfast and lunch from 6:00 am to 2:00 pm, 7 days a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s9cnJ_0gQD9ccI00
Photo: Official


Keep up with What Now Atlanta’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nomadlawyer.org

Snellville: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Snellville, Georgia

Snellville, a small town in Gwinnett County, is located 25 miles northeast from Atlanta. The area does not have a MARTA bus service, but there is a commuter bus which connects to the MARTA system. Best Time To Travel. The hottest months are July and August followed by June. The...
SNELLVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Eats: Best BBQ in the ATL

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Are you trying to find the best barbecue spots in Atlanta? We got you covered. Atlanta Eats’ Steak Shapiro stopped by CBS46 to share some of the top must-try BBQ spots in the ATL. Here are the top five in no particular order:. 1. Fox...
ATLANTA, GA
franchising.com

Eggs Up Grill Continues Georgia Growth in North Alpharetta

Breakfast, lunch, and catering spot opening three additional restaurants in metro Atlanta this year. July 01, 2022 // Franchising.com // SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Eggs Up Grill will open three additional restaurants in the metro Atlanta area before the end of the year. The first of the three restaurants is set to open at the end of the summer in the northern part of Alpharetta. Located at 5665 Atlanta Highway in the Grasslands Crossing Shopping Center, the restaurant will be the third location owned by Eggs Up Grill’s former chief financial officer, turned franchise partner, Andy Wright, along with his wife, Penny.
ALPHARETTA, GA
restaurantclicks.com

13 Fried Chicken Restaurants in America You Need To Try

It’s always difficult to choose the best food. Food can be “good” for many reasons, and many different flavors taste delicious. I feel that’s especially true for fried chicken. Generally, we want juicy, flavorful meat and a crust that’s crisper than a dollar bill. The key...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Alpharetta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Restaurants
City
Canton, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
North Carolina State
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Rome, GA
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Canton, GA
Lifestyle
State
South Carolina State
City
Atlanta, GA
AccessAtlanta

Spend an evening at these 5 quintessential dive bars in Atlanta

Dive bars hold a special place in the hearts of Atlantans. They’re the neighborhood watering holes and the so-bad-it’s-good destinations that offer a break from pretense. They’re the places where expectations can be lowered in direct proportion to alcohol prices. Tucked into the folds of our city,...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

How Black-owned vegan restaurants in West End prefigured Atlanta’s passion for plants

State Representative El-Mahdi Holly is a longtime customer of Soul Vegetarian #1, where he’s particularly a fan of the roasted kalebone entree, a high-gluten dish that mimics meatloaf, and which he orders with two sides: vegan mac and cheese and sweet potatoes. A vegetarian all his life, Holly began patronizing the West End mainstay in 1995, during his sophomore year at Morehouse College—long before plant-based food became a citywide trend, and before recent development brought new interest to the neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Pets & Their People

There’s nothing quite like the love from a pet. In honor of our furry friends, we asked readers to submit photos of their beloved animals. We received many doggie pics, a few kitties and even a miniature horse! The post Pets & Their People appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Atlanta#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Eggs Benedict#Breakfast#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Ga
eastcobbnews.com

Marietta Campmeeting 2022: Partial list of speakers released

The 184th Marietta Campmeeting is scheduled for July 15-24, and Peter Vien, the organization’s president, has released a partial list of featured speakers for the revival event. The celebration kicks off on Friday, July 15, with a morning service at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. service featuring Dr. Ike...
MARIETTA, GA
thetoptours.com

6 Top-Rated Hotels and Resorts in Atlanta (2022)

There seems no end to the popularity of Atlanta, all thanks to its engaging luxurious getaways. For individuals who aren’t familiar with Atlanta’s grandness and opulence, simply look at its resorts at hotels. From big names like Four Seasons and Hyatt, to St. Regis and Ritz-Carlton, there are grand and knowns in the business. However, that doesn’t keep the independents like Stonehurst Place from coming into the frame. The renaissance in Atlanta’s hospitality industry includes small and big players ensuring availability for travelers of all kinds.
ATLANTA, GA
american-rails.com

Georgia Scenic Train Rides

Once containing more rail lines than any other southeastern state, Georgia's history with the iron horse is both rich and diverse. It was served by several famous names (Southern Railway, Louisville & Nashville/Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, Central of Georgia, Atlantic Coast Line, and the Seaboard Air Line) and which connected many important cities.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thetoptours.com

7 Hidden Gems Of Atlanta- The Best Kept Secrets (2022)

For travelers in the South, Atlanta is the most famous and favorite tourist destination any day. Newbies or 2nd, 3rd-time return travelers, have multiple attractions to visit. However, once you become repeated to a city, the charming ease down a little, making the experience usual and boring. And that is the time to explore the secret pathways and find the hidden gems. Atlanta’s best qualities are slightly more hidden from the public eyes. It takes a careful perspective and recommendations from the locals to visit the lesser-known spots.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brothers rebrand long-time Sandy Springs barbecue restaurant

Brothers Andy and Glenn McDaniel may have changed the name of their Sandy Springs barbecue restaurant to McDaniel’s QN2, but they’ve kept customer favorites while putting their spin on the menu. The brothers began at this location as a Slope’s BBQ franchise 20 years ago in March. They had the chance to make a change […] The post Brothers rebrand long-time Sandy Springs barbecue restaurant appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
nomadlawyer.org

Woodstock: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Woodstock, Georgia

Woodstock, Georgia is a municipality in Cherokee County. Woodstock, originally an area served by the Louisville and Nashville Railroads, is now part of the Atlanta metropolitan. It is located just north of Atlanta. It is convenient enough to be a favorite place for city workers. It is one of America’s fastest-growing suburbs, and for good reason.
WOODSTOCK, GA
thetoptours.com

7 Best Weekend Getaway Idea From Atlanta (2022)

What is the most relaxing feeling after working five days rigorously at the office? Well, heading out for a rejuvenating weekend. And when you are in Atlanta, there are endless weekend getaway options available around. From choosing the myriad of places in Georgia or steeping a little further and opting for spending weekends in North Carolina, options are truly endless. Within just a short 2 to 3 hours of drive, you will find yourself either breathing the fresh mountain air, sensing the cool sea breeze, or relaxing in some secluded village away from the city’s hustle and bustle.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Dogs available for adoption in Atlanta this week

When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.
ATLANTA, GA
WLTX.com

97-year-old Betty Lindberg is back for yet another Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA — This year’s AJC Peachtree Road Race will once again include Betty Lindberg, a 97-year-old who vows that every Peachtree is her last, but keeps coming back. There was a time when Betty Lindberg thought her beloved city of Atlanta had lost its mind. The crowd sweating its way down Peachtree on the 4th of July made no sense to her.
ATLANTA, GA
eastcobbnews.com

July 4 holiday events in Cobb-Marietta; fireworks guidance

The signature event in Cobb County for Independence Day is the parade and Glover Park celebration in the City of Marietta on Monday, but there are plenty of other events around the county and in East Cobb to enjoy the holiday. In East Cobb, the Mohs family will be setting...
MARIETTA, GA
What Now Atlanta

What Now Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
306
Followers
125
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowatlanta.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy