Oliver, PA

Oliver’s Beer Garden hosts Bike Night

By Fontaine Glenn
 3 days ago

Bikers are gathering at Oliver’s Beer Garden on Wednesday for the first-ever Bike Night.

Local band “Honey Echo” will be performing from 6 to 10 p.m. Along with the live music, Oliver’s food truck will be serving food.

Another detour for Oliver Road roundabout project begins July 5

Two bike nights have already been scheduled with hopes of more bike nights in the future.

Parking at the event is free for bikers. A second bike night has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 6, starting at 5 p.m.

