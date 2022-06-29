Oliver’s Beer Garden hosts Bike Night

Bikers are gathering at Oliver’s Beer Garden on Wednesday for the first-ever Bike Night.

Local band “Honey Echo” will be performing from 6 to 10 p.m. Along with the live music, Oliver’s food truck will be serving food.

Two bike nights have already been scheduled with hopes of more bike nights in the future.

Parking at the event is free for bikers. A second bike night has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 6, starting at 5 p.m.

