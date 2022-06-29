ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Presque Isle lifeguards prepare for busy Fourth of July

By Chelsea Swift
 3 days ago

Lifeguards at Presque Isle State Park are gearing up for a busy Fourth of July.

Here is more on whether or not they are prepared.

Despite having fewer lifeguards this year, staff from Presque Isle State Park said it’s all hands on deck for the Fourth of July.

It could be a busy holiday weekend at Presque Isle State Park.

Lifeguards said that despite having less staff than years previous, five beaches will be guarded.

“We’re going to be gearing up for a four day holiday so we’re going to have as many lifeguards as possible the entire weekend,” said John Dahlstrand, Manager of Presque Isle Lifeguards.

Dahlstrand said that they have some new staff on board, however they have been training for several months now and practice drills daily.

He encourages Presque Isle visitors to only swim at five beaches that are guarded.

“We encourage you to stay at the guarded beaches and utilize the park for other activities, but if you’re going swimming we strongly urge you to go to guarded beaches,” said Dahlstrand.

One lifeguard said that their daily training prepares them for busy holiday weekends such as the Fourth of July.

“The training that we go through every morning just makes us feel confident when we’re out there. Just the repetitive sort of going through the motions each day just makes us so confident that whatever is thrown at us we can handle,” said John Vieira, Lifeguard at Presque Isle State Park.

The beaches with lifeguards will be listed at the entrance to Presque Isle State Park all weekend long.

