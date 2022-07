ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Vinton came together to support their neighbors who were affected by the fire. Many local shops donated food, lemonade, and water for the crews working to extinguish and clean the area. The Charles R. Hill Community Center is collecting donations to help the people who lost their belongings in the fire. Community Programs Director Chasity Barbour says they are accepting food, clothing, and money for the families who’ve been affected.

VINTON, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO