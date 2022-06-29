Soap Lake wildfire evacuations lifted, 2 firefighters hurt

Wildfire burning near Soap Lake in Grant County

SOAP LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has lifted all evacuations east of Soap Lake, Washington, that had been in effect Tuesday because of a wildfire.

Sheriff’s officials said the 50 homes threatened by the fire which started around 11 a.m. were no longer at risk as of Tuesday night.

Officials also said two firefighters suffered minor injuries when a water tender truck rolled off the road Tuesday. Officials said early indication is that the vehicle drove onto the soft shoulder and rolled three-quarters of a roll down a steep embankment.

Crews responded to four fires in the county on Tuesday.

Fire officials are urging people to be extremely careful with any fireworks in the county this weekend, KREM-TV reported. Fireworks are legal in most of the county.

Fireworks are illegal in Seattle, unincorporated King County and most other Puget Sound cities.

Fireworks-related fires across the state in 2020 caused $1.3 million in property damage, The Seattle Times reported. Fireworks also cause injuries and distress for some people with post-traumatic stress disorder and animals.

