Granite City, IL

Granite City steel workers, businesses react to potential mill shutdown

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Nearly 1,000 jobs could be in jeopardy at Granite City Steel after the U.S. Steel announced its plans to repurpose the plant’s blast furnaces Wednesday. Instead, the plant would be sold to a company called SunCoke Energy. SunCoke would use the blast furnaces...

Granite City braces for future without steel plant

GRANITE CITY — News got around quickly in this Metro East town: The steel mill’s death knell was sounding again, and this time, the end might really be near. At the Daylight Donuts down the street from the plant, a group of regulars relayed what they knew. One man said the city would suffer if the plant were to close. Another said there was still time for the deal to fail. One woman said she was hopeful her husband would be one of the few hundred plant employees to keep his job under a new operator.
U.S. Steel to close Granite City steel mill

After pouring steel since the 1800s, the steel mill in Granite City will close. Nearly 1,000 jobs will be lost, and an employee says it’s a slap in the face since they’ve been reporting record profits through the pandemic.
Missouri Minute: U.S. Steel may slash Granite City jobs; St. Louis real estate sees 'amenities arms race'

Heading into Independence Day, experts expect Americans to open their wallets over the holiday weekend despite contending with rising prices across the board. The average American is expected to spend more than $84 on food for the July Fourth holiday, and nearly 48 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home, according to forecasts from industry groups. For businesses catering to holiday revelers, increased supply costs will mean charging higher prices for products and services. But most don't expect that to put a damper on a brisk weekend of business. Speaking of spending, Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday approved a state budget of nearly $49 billion for the fiscal year that starts Friday. The governor cut about $650 million from what lawmakers had approved, including eliminating $500 million worth of tax rebates for Missourians. And, in Granite City, Illinois, U.S. Steel is considering repurposing its Granite City Works in a move that would lead to the loss of nearly 1,000 jobs for the St. Louis-area community. Local officials say the decision would be a devastating blow to Granite City, which has housed a steel mill since the late 1800s.
Steelworkers blast possible job-killing deal

Big changes could be on the horizon as U.S. Steel announces a change of plans. News 4's Damon Arnold has the details. Locally-owned Teatopia has over 100 kinds of tea to choose from. To learn more, visit their website at www.teatopiastl.com or check out their store at 2606 Cherokee Street.
