About 3500 residents in Rockville and Derwood are without power this evening, after a thunderstorm passed through Montgomery County. The storm appeared to follow a northeasterly path through Potomac and Rockville. Pepco's estimated time for restoration of power is 12:00 AM July 3 for most of the outages. The utility is more optimistic about the outage near Wootton High School, where it expects power to be restored by 9:00 PM tonight.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO