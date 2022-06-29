Pow Wow returns to Wildhorse Resort and Casino

Fourth of July weekend is here, and there's going to be events happening all over our region for Independence Day. In the Tri-Cities, Pasco’s Grand Old July 4th Celebration kicks off Saturday with a family bike ride. On Monday the events ramp up with a pancake breakfast in Memorial Park, a car show, cardboard regatta, and the Sagebrush Shootout Soccer Tournament. The celebrations won’t be complete without the Kids Street Dance and the parade.

