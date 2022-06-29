Pow Wow returns to Wildhorse Resort and Casino

Effective: 2022-07-02 14:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-02 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Umatilla; Union The National Weather Service in Pendleton Oregon has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Umatilla County in northeastern Oregon Southwestern Union County in northeastern Oregon * Until 315 PM PDT. * At 226 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Starkey, or 19 miles southwest of La Grande, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include La Grande, Hilgard, Lehman Hot Springs, Starkey, Kamela and southern Umatilla Reservation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
