Orange Beach, AL

Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Sports Tourism purchase land

By Whitney Leibold
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Sports Tourism has closed on a 111.26 acre, piece of land.

The piece of land is located at the intersection of County Rd. 8 and Foley Beach Express. The land is going to be used for a new sportsplex .

“We found some land off of Coastal Gateway on county road eight and we were able to come to an agreement to purchase that land so we will be able to use that in the future” said Beth Gendler, CEO of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Sports Tourism.

Sports tourism is big business in this area and is growing so fast more facilities are needed. There are several steps that need to be taken before any construction begins.

“Since we’ve purchased the land we will be issuing request for proposal from companies that do sports feasibility studies around the country, once we have that process done, it will be determined what they are suggesting what we will have built on that property” Gendler said.

The land is currently used for growing crops, but will soon be a field of dreams for up and coming athletes.

